Is the response to coronavirus sufficient? The

So far, the new coronavirus has killed more than 300 people with more than 14,500 infected worldwide, mainly in China.

It is just over a month since the disease was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has since declared a global health emergency and countries around the world are struggling to stop the virus from spreading, but the capacity of the poorest countries with poor infrastructure to deal with the outbreak is a cause for concern .

How difficult is virus control?

Presenter: Darren Jordon

visitors:

Nicholas Thomas – Associate Professor at City University of Hong Kong

Sanjaya Senanayake – professor of infectious diseases at the National University of Australia

Mark Parrish – Regional Medical Director for Northern Europe at International SOS

Source: Al Jazeera News