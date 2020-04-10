Is the stock market open or closed on Good Friday?

Depending on where you work, you may have Friday 10 April free for Good Friday. Good Friday is not a federal holiday, therefore government services will not be closed but companies will be able to observe the religious holiday.

With this uncertainty, you may not be sure if any of the stock markets will be open on Good Friday in order to buy or sell. Will the stock market be available for trading on Good Friday or will it be closed under observance?

Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

The main equity markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq, will be closed on Good Friday. You will have to wait until next week to trade. In addition, the US bond market will be closed on Good Friday. The currency and commodity markets will also be closed on Good Friday.

Good Friday is a religious holiday observed by Christians on Friday before Easter. Good Friday is not a federal holiday and most businesses will remain open for the day. This is the only holiday that the stock market closes for an entire trading day which is not a federal holiday.

When is the bag closed?

The stock market is closed for nine holidays per year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. For a complete list of U.S. holidays where the stock market is closed, read TheStreet column that outlines these dates.

What are the regular hours for the stock market?

Regular trading times for the NYSE and Nasdaq are from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm East on weekdays.

Is Jim Cramer sending crazy money on Good Friday?

No. CNBC will run a Shark Tank marathon in the 18:00 eastern time slot that Mad Money usually broadcasts. Here is the latest summary of Mad Money from the TheStreet team.

.