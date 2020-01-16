Is the UFC 246 press conference proven that Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘humiliated’ Conor McGregor? “Notorious” seems to have changed before the “cowboy” fight

It appears that Chabib Nurmagomedow did what he intended to do with Conor McGregor.

At the UFC 246 press conference in Las Vegas, the Irishman’s attitude seemed to have changed.

Here he got under the skin of many opponents – including Khabib – and in 2018, before their fight, the Russian vowed that he would teach him a lesson.

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor and Cerrone shook hands before their fight, and the Irishman promised that there would be no bad blood

“[I want] to make him humble, teach him a little and not only smash it, but change his face. I want to change his face. Of course I can also change his mind with his face. “

Almost 15 months forward and McGregor has his first fight since losing to Khabib in the fourth round. He looks like a new man.

Notorious took the stage yesterday for his press conference with Donald Cerrone and showed “Cowboy” much respect that he deserves given his career.

McGregor said, “Blood is shed, just not bad blood” during their main fight on Saturday night.

However, the Dubliner has refused to change so much, even if deeds say more than words.

“I am who I am,” he said. “I’ve always been. I don’t think I’ve changed too much. Admittedly, different opponents, different circumstances.”

Getty Images – Getty

McGregor was forced to part with Khabib during her easy title fight

But at least he admitted that he had grown.

“You know, I’m grown and experienced, and I’ve seen some things that have shaped me as a man, like all of us on this journey through life,” he said.

“But if you ask my family and my people who know me, I’m no different.”

When he talked about Cerrone, he wasn’t half as disrespectful as in the past. While still confident of predicting a knockout, he stopped insulting him and even praised his clothes.

“I can read Donald, you know,” he said.

“I like him a lot. He’s a good guy. But I can read Donald like a children’s book, to be honest. He’s a good fighter.

“He has a few good tricks up his sleeve, but I know the tricks he has. I know what he’s planning, what he’s hoping to achieve. But we’re well prepared.”