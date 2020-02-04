Is there a Hannah Montana prequel in the works? | Billy Ray Cyrus, Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus

It seems there may be a Hannah Montana prequel to come!

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus“Dad, the fans were excited after his new interview with Hollywood Life.

“They are talking about doing a prequel, which for me, I would do in the blink of an eye, because it means that I can get my mule back,” he revealed during the interview.

“I think there’s a whole story that led to Miley to become Hannah Montana“, He continued.

If you didn’t know, Billy ray play HannahDad, Robby Stewart.

“They chose me as their father, and I said, ‘They should have a real actor. I don’t want to spoil this appearance. They should ask a real actor to play his father, because it’s a great script and a great concept. It will explode Miley to the top. It’s going to be big, “he said of his role in the original series.

Wondering where the Hannah Montana cast is? Find!

