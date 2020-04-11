Is there a post office on the 2020 Easter weekend?

Reliable Royal Mail shipments deliver throughout the year, whatever the conditions (Photo: Andrew Lloyd)

Coronavirus has forced many employees to stay at home, close schools and churches, and change the opening hours of stores across the country.

One group of key employees often overlooked from the list when it comes to thanking – as we saw in, for example, “Clapping on guardians” – are posts.

They deliver mail in the form of rain, shine or a global pandemic – but will it be Easter?

Is mail delivered on Easter?

Royal Mail employees deliver letters and packages six days a week, Monday through Saturday, throughout the year.

The only exception is public holidays, in which there is no delivery or collection and the post offices will be closed.

This means that today will be the normal delivery service on Saturday, April 11, but there will be no delivery or collection from Sunday, April 12 and April 13, on Easter Monday.

Depots and receiving units will also be closed on these days in case you want to pick up the missing delivery or pick up the package.

Normal services will resume for all deliveries and pickups on Tuesday, April 14.

