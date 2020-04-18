Is there a refund for Jim’s membership?

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

In the midst of a pandemic, financial strength is more important than physical strength.

COVID-19 Members are hoping to recoup their money while exercising at home as gyms have been closed nationwide due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. But it’s not an easy process.

There are so many gyms nationwide-some major chains and some small operations-so refund policies vary greatly.

The best bet for a private gym is to contact the owner. However, if you’re a member of a national chain, here’s what some members are offering to you today:

24-hour fitness

There will be no refunds, but the chain will suspend all membership billing from April 16th. Also, membership claims charged from March 17th to April 15th will give you access to the club for an additional number of days equal to the number of days paid while the club was closed. .

Fitness anytime

In most places membership is frozen while the club is temporarily closed. Members receive credited time at the end of their membership.

Gold gym

The company-owned gym freezes membership fees until the facility can be reopened. Many franchise gyms also offer freezing options. Cancellations will be processed at individual gym locations.

LA Fitness

As with many other chains, membership billing is suspended, but once one or more clubs on the market reopens, it will start paying again, even if it’s not the usual place. The fully paid membership will be extended to cover the time of closure and the personal training session will roll over after the pandemic pass. Cancellation requests are being processed online.

Planet fitness

Currently, all accounts are suspended, but the company says that if the freeze was charged in any way before it came into effect in a closed gym, resuming would result in adjustments in the next billing cycle. Prepaid membership will be extended depending on the length of the closure period.

