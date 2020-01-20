Is there really an “opioid epidemic”?

We often hear the term “opiate epidemic” in the news and other media sources, but do we fully understand what that means and how we got here in the first place?

An opioid is any drug that is a derivative of opium poppy. The terms “opioid” and “opioid” explain two different things, however they are used interchangeably in a common culture. An opioid is technically a natural derivative of poppy, while the opioids are partially or even completely synthetic. There is a long list of prescription killers that fall into these categories such as codeine, morphine, dilavide, oxyconin, hydrocodone and many others. There are also illegal forms of dust of these substances found on the roads such as heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.

In the late 1990s some new forms of opioid prescription painkillers were introduced and a huge amount of marketing was created by drug manufacturers to promote these new painkillers as well as some of the old ones. The marketing impulse produced by these companies was extremely misleading and promoted these products as essentially non-addictive. On the contrary, it has been shown that opioids are some of, if not the most addictive substances on Earth.

Opioids have begun to appeal to older adults and young adults because of their ability to not only eliminate physical pain, but also their ability to relieve stress and anxiety. Because pain cannot be quantified such as blood pressure or heart rate, it is measurable and at the discretion of patients. This made it an easy gateway to abuse. Patients were now able to tell a doctor what they needed to hear to get a prescription for a highly addictive drug.

Purdue Pharma finally gained the nation’s fame and reputation for misleading marketing tactics and flooding in the United States with Oxycontin’s most famous and deadly opioid painkiller in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was only one of the most popular opioids on the market, but one of the strongest as well. By 2006, however, it was no longer the major manufacturers, but the more confused generics who sold the majority of opioid pills. Mallinckrodt, Par Pharmaceuticals and Activis were the three that held the majority stake in the US pain pill.

More than 100 billion doses of oxycodone and hydrocodone were shipped nationwide between 2006 and 2014. These data trace the path of each pain pill shipped to the US during this time. The volume of pills distributed coincided with an increase in opioid deaths in the country. More than 130,000 Americans died from overdoses of opiates during this eight-year period. Six companies were responsible for 76% of the pills distributed: Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

Some states flooded with more than 60 pills of pain per inhabitant living in them. West Virginia led the list at 66.8 pills per person per year and had the highest opioid mortality rate during the same period. The mortality of opioid pills was unquestionable. The problem arose even more when people addicted to these painkillers found that their tolerances sometimes increased astronomically beyond what their doctors were willing to prescribe or beyond what they could afford. This made them look for a much cheaper alternative, heroin.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that 80% of heroin addicts started with prescription opioids. Overdoses of heroin then increased as drug addicts began to move in large numbers from pills to much cheaper heroin on the streets. Although that wasn’t bad enough, in 2015 the US saw a huge explosion of Fentanyl flooding the streets. Fentanyl and the still-dead relative Carfentanyl are even cheaper and much more potent opioids than heroin. Again, the amount of opioid overdoses was launched in response. It seemed that the more powerful the opioid, the cheaper and more easily accessible it became.

This is the definition of an epidemic. Between 1999 and 2017, it is estimated that 702,000 people died in an overdose of opioids. The latest statistics show that over 70,000 people, on average a year, are now dying from overdoses of opiates. That’s about 192 deaths a day and one death every seven and a half minutes in the US alone. We, as a nation, have an excellent cause for alarm.