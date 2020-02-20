[is-this-the-future-nation-rap-hit?-listen-now-to-‘my-truck’]

“Outdated Town Highway,” “The Git Up,” … “My Truck”?

The future viral strike to blur strains concerning nation and hip-hop could be listed here. Hear earlier mentioned to “My Truck,” a twangy lure ode to the beloved backroad pickup, released by newly signed Atlantic Records artists Breland.

Not as opposed to “Previous Town Highway” in advance of it, the future Atlanta entertainer struck TikTok gold with “My Truck,” where by customers highlighted the tune in a lot more than 250,000 movies, a news release mentioned.

With a described 20 million on-desire streams, the track entered the Billboard Incredibly hot Region Songs chart this 7 days, landing at No. 49. It rocketed up Spotify’s World-wide Viral 50 playlist, achieving No. 1 before this month and keeping the No. 3 spot at publication time.

The 24-12 months-outdated Breland introduced a music movie for the music showcasing, of course, a healthful offer of vans. Significant rigs, lowriders, monster trucks — no flatbed goes unnoticed.

“You can say you hate me/ You can get in touch with me crazy but/ You should not touch my truck,” he sings.

The track will come next the unparalleled good results Grammy Award-successful Lil Nas X hit “Aged Town Road” and Blanco Brown’s 2019 viral country-rap dance-along, “The Git Up.”

Breland produced “My Truck” independently right before inking a deal with Atlantic.

“I preferred to have enjoyable, be inventive, and bridge the gap involving region and trap,” Breland explained in a news release. “In Atlanta, country and trap are the two major genres, so I was exposed to both equally of them all of the time. On ‘My Truck’, I decided to tell a story with a tiny bit of me in it. Truck proprietors really like their trucks like they really like their canines or children.”

