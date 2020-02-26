is-this-the-motive-why-the-‘lizzie-mcguire’-reboot-was-place-on-maintain?

Hilary Duff is seemingly providing an update on the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

If you forgot, the 32-calendar year-old actress’ Disney+ collection was not long ago set on maintain to find a new innovative course.

The Lizzie McGuire reboot was meant to debut this calendar year, but now there is no term on what’s going on with the demonstrate, even soon after Disney+ shared a 1st appear teaser for it.

Previously this week, it was introduced that the Enjoy, Simon Television set collection was moved from Disney+ to Hulu. Hilary re-posted a information headline and added her own caption, suggesting that her display might have acquired equivalent suggestions.

“Love, Simon Television set Present Pulled From Disney+ as It is Not ‘Family-Welcoming,’” the headline reads.

“Sounds familiar…” she wrote, circling the headline.

Look at out Hilary‘s Instagram post…