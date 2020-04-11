Is ‘Tigertail’ based on a true story? This is a familiar immigration story

Asian and Asian-American stories have received some well-deserved attention in Hollywood recently. As rich crazy Asians become a popular hit, Lulu Wang’s “Farewell” waves on the indie scene and South Korean thriller wins Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, it remains to be hoped that films focusing on Asian experiences are continuing upward momentum. On Netflix now lies Tigertail, an amazingly filmed drama by no-one’s master creator and Emmy conductor Alan Young. The story captures an immigration experience familiar to many families in America. But is Tigertail based on a true story?

Teigartale stars in Hong Chi Li as “Pin Joy,” “a young, impassioned but impertinent Taiwanese factory worker who makes the difficult decision to leave his homeland – and the woman he loves – behind to seek better opportunities in America,” the gist of Netflix calls. But arranged marriage to Jean, his boss’s daughter, and a tough career of decades, leaves Finn Joy (retired) now retired (Zvi Ma) casing the man he once was and couldn’t connect his older daughter Angela ( Christine Coe)). The immigrant experience detailed in Tigertail extends from the 1950s-1970s Taiwan of America to present-day New York City; His story is told in Taiwanese, Mandarin and English. The multi-generational family drama captures an immigration story that many Americans can relate to.

Tigertail is a fictionalized version of Young’s own parents. As Yang told Eagle, he didn’t have a very clear picture of his father’s immigration story, but he didn’t want all the details anyway. “I did ask him a few questions, but I didn’t really want it to be word for word. I almost wanted enough information to do with something fictional but not to the extent that he was a sculptor of ideas I had,” he says. . “The way I described the film is my kind of dream about my father’s dream of his past. It’s not his story in some ways.”

The film focuses mainly on the character inspired by Young’s father, but his mother’s voice is also a strong presence in the film. “My goal in creating any show or movie is to really be as empathetic as possible for each character,” Young told NBC News. “I was able to do that in this movie because in some ways (Jean) represents my mother. It’s not really her, but I know what my mother went through and I know what happened after my parents divorced. And I know how much She worked hard and how she built her own life in this country. ”

So does that mean that the Angela character in the movie represents Young? Making the movie did help him connect with his father in new ways. They made a trip back to Taiwan together, and their train ride around the village is made into a movie. “He showed me where my grandmother was brought to rest, which is in the film. He showed me the factory he worked with for my grandmother, in the same factory we shot the film for. I just had no idea about his life,” Young continues to Nesher.

Tiger may not be a 100% true story, but as Wang told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s my love letter to all my family and the idea of ​​being a Taiwanese American.”