Is Trisha’s walkout from Acharya to Koshala Shiva due to Mann Ratnam’s Ponnin Selvan? Here is what Chiranjeevi has to say

Talgi megastar Chiranjeevi, who was last seen on the big screen on Ra Ra Narasimha Reddy, was on the headlines on his social media for the first week or two earlier this week, and his next mentor. Social activists have been in the news since its inception last year.

It was only last month when actress Trisha, who was signing for Acharya as the leading lady, was left out of the project after a creative dispute between her and the producers.

Is Koratla Shiva’s chief behind Trita’s back because of Ponnin Selvan of Mani Ratnam? Here is what Chiranjeevi has to say

Trisha then tweeted, “Sometimes things are different than what was initially said and discussed. Due to the creative differences, I have chosen not to be a part of Chiranjeevi’s film. Good team good luck. My dear Telugu audience – hope to see you on a fun project soon. “

According to a report from TelevisionNet, Chiranjeevi was quoted as saying in a media interaction, quoting the Telugu star, “I asked my team whether there was an issue with Trishna. My daughter Sushmita was ready with her dress. I was surprised to hear that he was out. Later I found out that he signed Mani Ratnam’s project (Poninine Selvan) and transferred the bulk dates for the project. So she came out of my film acharya. “None of Acharya’s team had constructive differences with Trisha Krishnan.”

Following Trisha’s walkout from Acharya, the makers have planted Kajal Agarwal as the leading lady in the film opposite Chiranjeevi.

This will be the second time with Acharya where viewers will see a pair of Chiranjeevi and Kajal’s screen on the big screen. The duo was last seen together on Khaddy No. 150०, released in 2017.

Acharya’s news comes after a rumor spread about Mahesh Babu. However, Chiranjeevi denied the same because the actor had said in an interview that Sirilaru Nekevaru star was not part of his project.

Acharya is currently discontinued following the current coronavirus crisis. Chiranjeevi starrer Koratala is helmed by Shiva.

