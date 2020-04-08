Is Trump going to stop funding the World Health Organization? It can.

Chairman Donald Trump told the White House on a daily basis that the United States would place a “very strong hand” in sending funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) – and later during the Q&A section of the press, just something that administration examines.

Trump began protesting to the organization over their disagreement with his “travel ban” in the light of the corona and priced W.H.O. as “China-Central”.

“WHO, this is the World Health Organization, receives huge sums of money from the United States. And we pay for the majority, most of their money, and it really criticized and disagreed with banning my trip the moment I did it, and they were wrong. “

“They were wrong about a lot of things,” Trump added.

“And they had a lot of information very early on, it seemed to be very ‘China’s focus’. And we have to look at it, that’s why we’re going to look at it. We’re paying, we’re giving the majority of the money they’re getting,” Trump said. “And it’s a lot more than $ 58. 58 million is a small part of what they’ve gotten all these years.”

“Sometimes they get a lot more than that. Sometimes it’s for programs they do, and they’re much bigger numbers, and if the programs are good, that’s great in terms of, but we want to look at it. World Health Organization. Because it’s really – they called it wrong. “

“They called it wrong. Really, they lost the call. They could have called it months ago. They would have known. And they should have known. And they probably know,” he pulled the trigger.

“So we’re going to look at it very carefully. And we’re going to keep the money that is being spent on W.H.O., you’re going to put it very strong and we’re going to see,” Trump concluded.

Later in the press, Trump appeared to be returning to the decision to stop sending funds to the World Health Organization – charging it as a mere possibility being considered by his administration.

“We’re financing it. Take a look. Go step by step. They said there’s no big deal, there’s no big problem, there’s nothing, and finally, when I closed it, they said I made a mistake to close it and it turned out to be right. they did it at the time, “Trump said.

That’s why we’re going to take a look at it. We’re funding it. It seems to be, you know, I said recently on social media, I said it seems to be very much a ‘focus of China.’ That’s a good way to say it. “They seem to be very China-centric. They always seem to be wrong on China’s side and we’re financing it. I want to look at it.”

A reporter then asked: “Fast monitoring. Is it time to freeze funding in W.H.O. during a pandemic?”

“Probably not. I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but we’re going to see it,” Trump said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protected)