Critic of the president Donald Trump have found their latest windmill that they can tip over. Last Friday the President reassigned Lieutenant Colonel. Alexander Vindman– and his twin brother – and recalled former ambassador to the European Union (EU) Gordon Sondland,

Members of the liberal intelligentsia quickly resorted to the rapidly fading comparison of the Watergate scandal’s “Saturday Night Massacre” and skilfully switched off the day of the week to take account of current developments.

As a result, Trump’s confessed media punishers resorted to an even more inadequate penal code, in hopes of incriminating Trump’s decidedly criminal presidency with somewhat more unlawful behavior. A typical Who’s Who of prominent anti-Trump commentators unfortunately spreads this categorical misinformation.

Retaliation against witnesses is a crime.

Donald Trump Jr "thanked" @RepAdamSchiff for "finding out who all had to be fired".

Former White House ethics lawyer Walter Shaub even brought talking heads into controversy by riffing on their lyrics:

You might also read Trump's shotgun tweets. And maybe you see Graham welcoming the retaliation of the witnesses. You may also hear Grassley and Johnson investigating Trump's political rivals.

Professor of Law at the University of Alabama Joyce White Vance– not surprisingly, a former prosecutor – also lit the flames by declaring the personnel measures “retaliation”.

CNN legal analyst Elie honey– himself a two-time prosecutor – also issued a judgment regarding the allegedly illegal and undoubtedly unfavorable nature of Trump’s recent outraged apprentices:

I’m ringing this bell now. It is a shame and a crime to downgrade / fire witnesses – as we see from Vindman, his brother, Sondland.

However, this could get worse – including false charges against alleged Trump enemies in the FBI and elsewhere. Pay attention.

Professor of Law at New York University Ryan Goodman cited Vindman and Sondland’s frustrated exit plans as additional “evidence” that these personnel changes were qualified as “sheer retribution” “designed to send a message.”

Consider this constructive criticism, folks: you really don’t have to. And to admit the question: didn’t you learn anything?

The legal provisions (18 US code § 1513 (e)) actually state:

Anyone knowingly intending to take retaliatory action that is harmful to a person, including interference with a person’s lawful employment or livelihood, to provide law enforcement officials with truthful information regarding the commissioning or possible commissioning of federal offenses , will be punished under this title or detained for no more than 10 years or both.

As law & crime Matt Naham As mentioned earlier, the law appears to be very close to describing the circumstances in which the Vindman brothers and the ambassador who bought Sondland secured the fast shoe.

“Congress is not a law enforcement officer, but even if you really want to claim that the president is involved in retaliation against witnesses, we refer you to the DOJ’s policy of not indicting a seated president,” he noted. “The only remedy is impeachment and we saw how it went.”

But what is close does not count here – it never counts and should never count in legal matters. The criminal code in particular demands precision. In addition, the Criminal Code requires that our judicial officers – such as law professors and prosecutors – understand, accept, internalize and act accordingly.

Attorney, CNN legal analyst, impeachment expert and professor of Tulan law Ross Garber Law & Crime explained why the law that is breathlessly quoted in the media is not applicable here:

(Section) 1513 (e) applies to those who inform law enforcement agencies of criminal offenses. It does not apply to the transmission of information to a whistleblower or to the supervision of the congress or even impeachment requests. And it does not apply to allegations of non-criminal behavior. In any case, the president is likely to make a convincing argument that he had legitimate (non-relational) reasons for taking action on the Vindmans and Sondland. They each hold positions that require the trust and confidence of the President and are happy to serve him. In addition, I am certain that the decisions have been reviewed by the White House lawyer’s office and have provided advice on how to defend the lawyer.

Again, consider this constructive criticism. The Trump administration has apparently committed several documented federal crimes, as well as violations of the U.S. constitution and international law – most presidencies achieve such exploits of illegality and bad behavior.

However, constant recourse to disfigured outrage and inappropriate citation of criminal laws do not reflect respect for the law – in fact, it indicates the opposite – and it doesn’t help people point out real crimes committed by Trump’s case.

