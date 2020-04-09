Is Tucker Carlson the Most Powerful Person in the Media?

“By law, the United States only offers 66,000 H-2B visas per year,” Fox News Channel’s host, Tucker Carlson said on his April 1 event. “But Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf has used his authority to add an additional 35,000 visas. So that’s a total of 100,000 workers who came to this country to take jobs during one of the biggest unemployment crises in a century.

Insiders say President Donald Trump knows about the Carlson segment, and the next day the Department of Homeland Security tweeted that “no additional H-2B visas will be released until further notice.” That is the kind of influence that only journalists can dream of having.

But how, and when, did this happen to Carlson? A two-hour private meeting with the president on March 7 at the Trump-Mar-a-Lago club in Florida where the two discussed the dangers of the corona virus certainly helped. But the stage for Carlson’s increase was put in place six weeks earlier when most TV news anchors focused on Trump and Carlson’s impeachment hearings had already reported “a potential pandemic.”

“We will consider (discouraging) media stories in a protracted government hearing, which we finally know,” Carlson said on January 28. “At this time, a serious virus outbreak is spreading throughout China, the world’s largest country. In just a matter of weeks, this new type of corona virus has produced a new case that is almost the same as SARS … it was the biggest story of the day, maybe when this, the possibility of a pandemic arising from Asia. ” In comparison, an article on Slate one week later claimed that coronavirus “panic” was a “racist” way of “profiling” against Asians, citing that Carlson played during a segment where he wondered aloud why the mainstream media underestimated what, in a month’s time, will be declared a national emergency.

Since then, Carlson’s coverage has remained unique – criticizing Trump when others at Fox News do not, and praising him while CNN and MSNBC are involved in wall-to-wall negativity. Then, on April 4, Carlson turned again with an opening monologue outlining the wrong ways of Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19, something his competitors didn’t want to do. “More than 10 million Americans have lost their jobs,” Carlson said in his segment about U.S. directors. at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Imagine another year. That would be national suicide, but that’s what Anthony Fauci suggested.”

And on Tuesday, after several reports on CNN and MSNBC about how irresponsible it was for Trump and others to promote the malaria drug hydoroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 (and Facebook and Twitter blocked posts stating that it was true), Carlson did the opposite is again, saying to viewers: “Seeing people in the media talk about potentially life-saving drugs because a politician they don’t like supporting them is probably the most embarrassing thing that I, who have done this for 29 years, ever see, and that makes many of us ashamed to work in the same profession as these people. So careless, and wrong, in the midst of a pandemic. Really. Real. “

The Carlson reporting brand during the national emergency has resulted in a ranking spike for Tucker Carlson Tonight, which scored 4.2 million viewers per day in March, according to Nielsen Media Research. Not only did CNN and MSNBC rank more than double in the same time slot, but it also surpassed the striking numbers that its predecessor, Bill O’Reilly, used to collect before the show was canceled three years ago because of the sex scandal. For the entire first quarter, Carlson averaged more than 4 million viewers per night, even beating entertainment programs such as Modern Family on ABC.

Pollster Frank Luntz, author of Words that Work and frequent guest at Fox News, said Carlson’s initial alarm bells over the coronavirus have paid dividends since then. “Tucker is ready to tell the truth to power, and he does it before anyone else. If you are the first, and it turns out you are right, you gain greater popularity and influence,” Luntz told Newsweek.

Tucker Carlson is the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News Channel.

Fox News / Courtesy of Fox News

Carlson, who could not be asked for comment, “likes, is approachable, friendly, and social,” said Christina Bellantoni, director of the Media Center at the USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.

Bellantoni, who occasionally socializes with Carlson when covering the same stories in Washington, called it “interesting” how early Carlson was in the coronavirus story. “He really got the credit for shooting from the hip,” he said.

While conservatives have respected Carlson with great respect for years, he may have made his first positive impression on liberals in early January while reporting on Trump’s murder of General Qasem Soleimani of the Guards of the Islamic Revolution. After several Republican lawmakers warned of harsh consequences if Iran retaliated, Carlson said this: “It’s harder to get rich and powerful in Washington during peacetime, so our leaders have an innate bias in war. So they go down to the television studio more weekends to describe in detail the type of violence they prepared to wage a country that very few of them knew. “After Iran did retaliation by throwing missiles at US bases in Iraq which left about 100 people injured but no casualties, many estimated war, and once again Carlson seems to be the voice of reason for many. “I continue to believe that the president does not want a full war,” he said. “Some people around him might be, but I think most conscious people don’t want that.”

As with the H-2B visa, Trump paid attention to Carlson’s performance that night, according to a report published, and within 14 hours the president said the US would not retaliate against Iran. “News mockery” from Fox News turned into “strange new respect this week,” Politico wrote a few days later in an article entitled, “For one shining moment, liberals love Fox News.”

Carlson, 50, is the son of Richard Warner Carlson, former president of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting who is a U.S. ambassador for the Seychelles under President George H.W. Bush. He began his career as a print journalist in the 1990s writing for magazines such as The Weekly Standard and entered television as a commentator on CNN and co-host Crossfire. From 2005-2008 he hosted his own program on MSNBC, and in 2011 he founded a conservative news outlet, The Daily Caller. He got his Fox News show in 2016, sliding to the coveted O’Reilly 8 p.m. time slot a year later after the last explosion.

“There is a feeling that even when someone in the media works on Washington, they still play the Washington game,” Bellantoni told Newsweek. “Tucker is better at calling people. Everyone at Fox calls the mainstream media, but he does it in a more trustworthy way, maybe because he has worked for three networks and runs The Daily Caller. He has a handle on the media.”

At times, it was a difficult time for Carlson at Fox News, mostly owing to the self-described “progressive” watchdog group, Media Matters for America, an old enemy of Fox News who routinely cherry-picks controversial comments and uses them to prevent advertisers buy airtime on the network.

Last year, for example, Media Matters circulated comments made by Carlson 10 years earlier on the Bubba the Love Sponge radio show. During a conversation about a man accused of arranging marriages between men and women who were not yet mature, Carlson said: “I absolutely do not defend underage marriages. I just don’t think it’s the exact same thing as pulling a child out of a bus stop and sexual harassment towards the child. “

Even in the midst of advertiser defection, Carlson displayed the uniqueness that escaped other journalists by inviting detractors on his show through a tweet that read: “Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Instead of expressing regret the usual ritual, how about this: I am on television once a week, living for an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch. Anyone who disagrees with my views are welcome to come and explain the reason. “

And in December, 2018, Media Matters attacked Carlson after he said on his show that, “We have a moral obligation to recognize the poorest people in the world, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided. “Media Matters President Angelo Carusone told Newsweek that Carlson was” very poisonous “to advertisers, noting that before immigration comments his event had 30 paid advertisers but the amount was reduced by half a month later.

“We cannot and will not allow voices like Tucker Carlson to be censored by intimidation efforts that are driven by the agendas of people like Moveon.org, Media Matters and Sleeping Giants,” Fox News said at the time. “Efforts were made in November to bully and terrorize Tucker and his family in their home. He is now once again threatened via Twitter by the far left activist groups with deep political motives. Although we do not advocate a boycott, the same groups it never targets the other broadcasters and operates under a very hypocritical double standard giving their intolerance towards all opposing viewpoints. “

While Carlson was earlier than most with scary reports about coronavirus, he was proven lately that he was not married to that position. Wednesday, for example, he reported that the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation cut the estimated number of Americans who will die of a coronavirus outbreak currently down to 60,000 while reaching 245,000. “Some people will be offended hearing this,” he said, right before reminding his audience that 61,000 people died from the annual flu in 2018, echoing the comparison that Trump was strongly criticized for being made a month earlier. “Accurate statistics are not offensive,” Carlson said, “and reality must always be the basis from which we make important decisions.”

And when talking about impressing Trump, Carlson has the right background, personality, and even physical appearance, said John Pitney, professor of American Politics at Roy P. Crocker at Claremont McKenna College. “Trump is jealous of the elite, and Tucker Carlson is growing in privilege. Carlson is also smart, and Trump likes it when defenders can display a little polish,” Pitney said. “And that might sound trivial, but it’s not: Tucker Carlson is tall. Trump judges people based on their height.”

