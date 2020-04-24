Is Tyler Rake Dead or Alive?

Netflix has released its new action movie, The Recovery, based on the Ciudad comic book by Ande Parkes and directed by Sam Hargrove.

The film sees Australian actor Chris Hemsworth playing mercenary on the black market Tyler Rake, who fulfills his most dangerous mission as he is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of India’s biggest criminal.

But things go very quickly when Saju (Randip Hood), the man who hired Tyler, betrays him, leaving the film to end with a completely incomprehensible note. What happened to Tyler and did he really die?

** This post contains spoilers for those who have not seen the movie **

From the start of the mining, it was clear that Tyler’s mission was not going as he planned to go, starting with the fact that he fired heavily at the bridge. The movie then jumps 48 hours ahead to show how it got there in the first place.

After Tyler successfully gets Owa to Bangladesh, his team is cornered by Saju men before he can pass him to safety. But Saju needs to bring Owi back to his father in one piece, because Ovi’s father threatened his family’s life if he did not complete the mission.

Soju needs to get rid of Tyler so that Father Ovie doesn’t know that they will help him. Tyler’s friend Nick (Hollachteh Farahani) tries to persuade Tyler to just leave Ow behind and escape to Dhaka, but he struggles with this decision because he is not rested in memory of his dead son.

Tyler decides to get help from his friend Gaspar (David Harbor). The plot thickens when Gaspar tells Bangladeshi Norman Aamir Asif (Prinshu Painuli) who abducted Avi – where to find Ava, promising to split the money with Tyler.

Later, Owey kills Gaspar, forcing Tyler to return to Sage and rally to help save Owee, leading him to take the entire army and police of the capital into a tense final confrontation. Tyler’s initial hope was to distract everyone from the bridge so Sage could safely transport Ovi.

However, Sage is killed by a sniper and Tyler is shot by the same sniper. We see him shot several times, giving Ovie a helicopter ride, but the way Tyler looks like he survives, he gets hit in the neck.

It falls off the bridge, and the movie cuts to eight months when Owi’s life came to normal in Mumbai, India.

Later, Ovie is seen underwater in the pool to allow only the one who looked at him from the edge as he stuck his head up. Is this Tyler? The silhouette is blurred, but it looks like it. Could Tyler survive or Ovie see things?

Mining is now available for viewing on Netflix.