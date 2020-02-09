Is USWNT in good hands without Alex Morgan?

With the approach of the 2020 Olympics, the front line of the USWNT shows that they are more than capable of stepping up in the absence of Alex Morgan.

Alex Morgan has been a star of USWNT for many years now. With 107 international goals, she has shown that she has an eye for the goal.

Even on days when her overall performance is not at its peak, she always seems to find a way to get the ball into the net. So what happens when your top scorer is pregnant and gives birth 4 months before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics?

According to Sports Illustrated, Morgan intends to be on the team that represents the United States at the 2020 Olympics, but with only 4 months of preparation until game day, she will fight a tough battle to be in great shape and in shape for The tournament.

The good news? The USWNT has an incredibly deep and talented front line.

The collection of players for coach Andonovski to choose includes Megan Rapinoe (winner of the 2019 Golden Boot and Ballon d’Or World Cup, Best FIFA Women’s Player 2019, Winner of the 2019 Women’s Ballon and Personality Sports Illustrated of the Year 2019), Christen Press, Jessica McDonald, Lynn Williams, Carli Lloyd (seasoned veteran and Best FIFA Female Player 2016) and Tobin Heath. These 6 great players are a combination of proven goal scorers and new rising stars.

In the 2019 World Cup semifinals, Christen Press had her moment to shine as she intervened to replace an injured Megan Rapinoe. She headed towards a decisive goal to give her team the lead over England.

At that time, she conquered all the American supporters in this stadium and looked at the house. Now, four games (and four wins) in their CONCACAF Olympic qualifier, the press has five goals, McDonald’s has two, Williams has two, Heath has one, Lloyd has one and USWNT has one guaranteed ticket for the Olympic Games.

Next: Talent or Faith? Jaelene Hinkle has left the USWNT list

Goals keep coming. And while a fit Alex Morgan would undoubtedly add to the prowess of the USWNT front line, the players currently available, supported by a tenacious back line and a creative midfielder, are more than capable of presenting a dominant spectacle to Olympic Games.