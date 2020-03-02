is-vanderbilt-baseball-prepared-for-hardest-check-of-period?-trip-to-los-angeles-is-nearly-here

Is Vanderbilt baseball prepared to gain at the greatest degree? Well, of program.

The Commodores (10-3) are the defending national champions and arguably the finest system in college baseball.

But, much more specifically, is this 2020 Vanderbilt team prepared for these types of a problem? Its pitchers are injured. Its lineup is trying to get shape. But it is beginning to get a subtle swagger.

The answers could occur this weekend in a trip to Los Angeles to participate in three heavyweights. The Commodores will face UCLA Friday (8 p.m.), USC Saturday (four p.m.) and TCU Sunday (noon). A week later on, they will host Kentucky to open up its SEC schedule, which attributes a good deal of Leading 25 foes.

To start with, Vanderbilt will play Central Arkansas on Tuesday (four: 30 p.m., SEC Network As well as) to wrap up an 11-sport property stand.

Approaching an early exam, how completely ready are the Commodores? Here’s a fast breakdown of some key regions:

Pitchers wounded or rested?

If Vanderbilt’s setting up pitchers are healthier, they can go toe-to-toe with any crew in college or university baseball. Mason Hickman (2- report, .48 Era), Kumar Rocker (2-, .75) and Jake Eder (one-, three.86) have been very sturdy so considerably. But insignificant accidents struck two of them last weekend.

In Friday’s five-one win more than Hawaii, Hickman left with an oblique injury. Mentor Tim Corbin reported he would rest and be monitored this 7 days to ascertain if he can pitch Friday.

Rocker skipped his start Saturday, which resulted in a three-one reduction. Corbin mentioned he held him out as a precautionary evaluate for arm soreness, but he expects Rocker to pitch this weekend.

Midweek starters Jake Eder (two-, .00) and Ethan Smith (2-, .00) could be choices on the weekend, if required.

How confident are Commodores?

It began with a string of pitching shutouts. Then Austin Martin caught hearth. And, ultimately, Isaiah Thomas delivered the most significant home operate of the younger season. This young Vanderbilt squad is starting off to acquire a swagger.

Martin, a projected major-five draft decide on, hit three dwelling runs and logged a .412 common in final week’s 5 online games. Then Thomas smacked two residence runs in Sunday’s seven-5 get more than Hawaii, which includes a three-run, stroll-off shot in the 11th inning.

Vanderbilt has received 9 of its past 10 game titles. Its only decline in that stretch was just after Rocker was scratched from his get started. Having said that, the Commodores haven’t been tested a lot. Their 10 wins have come from opponents with a combined 28-38 record. UCLA (11-), USC (seven-3) and TCU (10-1) have a put together record of 28-4 with some marquee wins.

Is this young lineup settled?

The MLB Draft stripped away most of past season’s lineup, leaving talented young players to contend for the vacant positions. There are continue to a number of thoughts, but most seem to be answered.

The current return of Dominic Keegan, a converted catcher, from an offseason blood clot appears to be to be a possible fit at very first base. He is hitting .385 with two doubles in only 3 commences. Freshman C.J. Rodriguez and senior Ty Duvall have been a solid duo at catcher.

Consistency is even now wanted from the young hitters, but that could appear in time. This weekend will offer the largest chance for a comprehensive performance.

