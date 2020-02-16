[is-wendy-williams-alright?]

Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Visuals)

Serious problem: Has any one checked on Wendy Williams? Is she Alright?

I know the talk show host is recognised for her very own specific brand of fuckery, but it looks as if she just can’t stay out of the headlines lately for stating points that are likely very best still left in the group chat or her journal you know, the varieties of matters you may imagine, but most people today know improved than to say out loud?

That isn’t to excuse her verbal faux pas or to say that what she is expressing is Okay, but, critically, lady, what the difficulty is?

In the newest dust-up that has people achieving for the errant lace on her wig, Wendy went following homosexual adult males for wearing skirts and heels.

I shit you not.

In accordance to Folks, during a phase of her clearly show that aired Thursday, Williams went immediately after gay men for “wearing our skirts and our heels” and questioned her audience, “Just expressing, ladies, what do we have for ourselves?”

“Looky below now, homosexual adult males, you’ll hardly ever be the gals that we are,” she added. “No matter how homosexual.”

Very well.

Listen. I’m going to confess that heels have by no means been my ministry. I are not able to walk in them to preserve my life, so I hardly ever have on them. Platforms? I obtained you. Wedges? Bitch, I’m your female. But heels? Not now, and not at any time for your auntie. I just can not.

So homosexual gentlemen, be sure to really feel totally free to buy all the heels I do not get. We could have to battle over the skirts, due to the fact I appreciate me a good skirt, but if you get there right before me and get the skirt prior to me? So be it.

The level is, we should not treatment what everyone wears. Seriously. What is this obsession with policing what men and women use? Possibly it is “you’re as well aged to have on this,” or “you are not a female so you can’t dress in that.” Why do you treatment?

The dicks they suck don’t make you gag, so honey, permit individuals are living. Sheesh!

The reactions to what Williams reported had been a mixed bag on Twitter. Some people today agreed with her, and some named her out for what they saw as homophobia and transphobia.

Did I mention she also introduced up menstrual cycles? Oh certainly. I forgot.

“I don’t treatment if you’re homosexual. You do not get a [menstruation] each individual 28 times,” she mentioned. “You can do a good deal that we do, but I get offended by the concept that we go via one thing you will hardly ever go through.”

Female, I guess.

I hope the folks shut to Wendy check on her soon. She is evidently likely through one thing and requires some aid.

Only disappointed persons spend that considerably time anxious about what the fuck anyone else is performing, specifically when what that person is undertaking does not damage them.

Great luck, all people.