isaac-pelayo-is-bringing-the-renaissance-to-the-twenty-first-century

Los Angeles is home to several players in the art environment. One particular prodigious talent from the City of Angels is painter, Isaac Pelayo. The 21 calendar year outdated artist has observed a unique design and style that harks again to the renaissance interval while developing decidedly 21st century imagery.

Staying born to an artist father and embarking on his personal occupation with out any formal coaching, it would be easy to say that the competencies were being in his blood. On the other hand, almost nothing is that simple. Pelayo acknowledges that he already experienced the “tools of the trade” in an job interview with Voyage LA, but technical capacity is absolutely nothing without an inventive voice. He discovered his voice as a result of a very philosophical and introspective method, drawing and portray not only to escape psychological turmoil but from a “desire to realize myself and those people close to me improved.”

A Signature Design and style but a Diverse Catalog

Whilst Pelayo’s visible fashion may perhaps be very easily digestible for the artwork earth, his articles is polarizing. Placing Tupac in aristocratic garb from the renaissance interval in a superior contrast piece titled ‘Sir Pac’ is a reverent homage to the late hip-hop icon, a little something that most can recognize. Painting a portrait of the notorious, late WWE star Chris Benoit with a third eye, is a very little more difficult for most to wrap their heads all around. Even the WWE have distanced by themselves from the wrestler after the tragic murder-suicide, and still, Pelayo uncovered a way to bring some humanity to the portray. The weighty shadows and glistening, tired eyes — specially the 3rd eye with bags under it — demonstrate the emotional turmoil Benoit must have been encountering at the end of his life.

While he has certainly observed a market for himself in the realm of portraits, painting touching pieces having to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant, he has also taken a dive into the world of surrealism. Pelayo’s piece ‘Retina’ embodied the soul of a possessed Salvador Dalí painting, with a few hummingbirds with human skulls for heads — skulls with 3rd eyes — floating around an eyeball in just the confines of a coffin. The putting piece pulls you in with its black on white qualifications and the intricate strokes and coloration function that make up the birds.

His early pencil on paper self portrait with his entire body dissolving into a flock of butterflies exhibits his abilities and creative inclinations. His operate captures beauty, darkness and somber humanity in the very same brush strokes. In a lighter, still similarly captivating piece, cartoon birds and bees fluttering about a topless girl. This vivacious portray was element of his exhibit appropriately titled ‘Birds&Bees’, an show dealing with “[his] early introduction to sex and animation. The two being the most important motivators through my overall life consequently considerably.”

An Artist with a Eyesight

Isaac Pelayo has also employed his art for political protest, an exertion that numerous profitable artists undertake during their professions. It is just one of the motives why art is censored in oppressive regimes around the globe: it is a section of an artists responsibility to deal with the entire world all over them. The benefits of which can be confrontational as they attempt to uplift society.

He placed his rework of the ‘Mona Lisa’ on a wall erected exterior of the Gagosian artwork gallery in Beverly Hills. Higher than the portray, in pink graffiti strokes, he wrote, “walls are for artwork! Not dividing people…” The benefits of this piece had been quite effective because of to the in your experience presentation contrasted with the calming electrical power of the well-known French art museum.

We ended up pretty fortuitous to have Isaac Pelayo as a speaker at the Grit Each day Dwell! Miami Artwork Summit. As a panelist alongside Camo Customz, we bought an incomparable search at the inventive procedure and the way in which artists sector on their own in this net age.

Be sure to keep up with Isaac Pelayo’s do the job on Instagram and if you are in Los Angeles, check out out his exhibition at the Bruce Lurie gallery on March 21 at 7PM. Section of the event’s proceeds will support the Undertake the Arts foundation hold art in schools.