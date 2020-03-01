isabella-gomez-&-‘party-of-five’-honored-at-nhmc-affect-awards-2020

Isabella Gomez dons a strapless dress although attending the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s 2020 Impression Awards held at Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Lodge on Friday evening (February 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 22-year-aged One Working day At A Time actress was honored with the Excellent Collection Performance Influence Award for her get the job done on the present. Her co-star Marcel Ruiz stepped out in aid.

Also in attendance ended up Occasion Of 5‘s Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi, who confirmed up to assistance honor their exhibit and government producer Amy Lippman with the Exceptional Tv Influence Award, as properly as On My Block‘s Diego Tinoco.

Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was honored that night as effectively, with the Excellent Govt Producer Influence Award.

Also pictured: Diego and Alex Aiono at the premiere of Netflix’s Spenser Confidential.