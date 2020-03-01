isaiah-simmons-dominated-the-nfl-mix,-and-twitter-is-shocked

If hearing about the legend of Isaiah Simmons, Clemson's defender of all the things, is not enough to depart an perception, then viewing his performance in the NFL Blend on Saturday really should be the trick.

Simmons' university career included a countrywide championship and a successful streak of 29 online games. He lined up at all ranges for the defense of the Tigers in 2019.

Isaiah Simmons by lineup for Clemson in 2019:

Safety: 218 brooches

CB slot: 286 snapshots

OLB: 160 snapshots

ILB / MLB: 120 snapshots

CB perimeter: 17 snapshots He rushed the passer 71 times and had seven catches. The most adaptable participant in the 2020 NFL Draft. – Area Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2020

In the Mix, Simmons was measured at 6-four and 238 kilos. He then took a 39-inch vertical soar and followed with a run of 4.39 seconds and 40 yards.

2020 NFL Combine:

Twitter left after that.

I've been watching the blend just about every 12 months on Television set because I was a kid and it nevertheless provides me the chills when I see a minute like Isaiah Simmons' four.39. That's why the draft is the very best. – Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) March one, 2020

Some surprise if Simmons is even human.

#Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons 6-four (93rd percentile)

39 "vert (92nd percentile)

11’0 "extensive (98th percentile)

four.39 40 yards (99th percentile) This is the finest defender on Earth pic.twitter.com/uXboqqGT0Z – Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March one, 2020

Isaiah Simmons, Avenger, Clemson

6-4, 238 4.39 40

39 inch vert

11 toes extensive – Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March one, 2020

Simmons will be the quickest participant on the industry in many of his games. These comparisons put into perspective how amazing your Merge functionality definitely was.

Isaiah Simmons ran 40 times faster than the following superior-profile open up receiver draft prospective buyers: -Justin Jefferson, LSU

-Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

-Jalen Reagor, TCU

-Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona

-CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma – Orange and White (@orangeandwhite) March one, 2020

His very first try in the 40s was so superior that he failed to even run a second time.

The genetic monster LB Isaiah Simmons ran a 4.39 40 on his first try and did not operate a second time. Why? "Once you go to the moon, I never know if it is important to return. four.39 ??? !!! That card appears to be fantastic in the recruiting place,quot – @MoveTheStickspic.twitter.com/PSvKpEwHb4 – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March one, 2020

If you can look at Simmons with any individual, probably it really is the Chargers All-Professional protection Derwin James.

How did you truly feel today with your general performance, Isaiah?

In case you have forgotten how superior Simmons is in the field. . .

🔥 An certainly disgusting Joe Burrow RAN Absent from four.39 40 LB Isaiah Simmons for a very first try at the National Championship 💨 pic.twitter.com/bg2kKViWph – Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 1, 2020

Some of people #Clemson The spotlight of Isaiah Simmons right after he timed that evil four.39 40-garden board. It goes without expressing that you can see the sick closing speed for a linebacker / security of six-3 238 lbs .. I have to consider #Lions It will consider a glimpse at # three in normal. pic.twitter.com/VvnG3YJcx4 – Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March one, 2020

How higher in the draft can it rise? The Lions in No. 3 seem to be the first, but the Giants are desperate for defensive gamers and will be in No. four.

Isaiah Simmons ought to not go beneath the fourth common placement. I just say 🤔😳 – Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 1, 2020

Some mock drafts predict a vocation of quarterbacks and offensive linemen in the top 10, which would enable the Raiders to get it out with the 12th choose.

After Simmons' functionality on Saturday, it appears to be far more very likely that the Raiders have to swap selections 12 and 19 to shift up if they want Simmons to be their boy.