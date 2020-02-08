Ishe Smith gets the offer from Tyler Goodjohn after being disappointed

World Boxing News 08/02/2020

📸 Mayweather Promo / @tornadotyler

After an exclusive interview with World Boxing News, former world champion Ishe Smith was offered a fight against Tyler Goodjohn.

Smith debated a possible return to clear-boxing after making a solid debut after seeing few offers from a dominant win over Estevan Payan.

After adopting the new code last September, Sugar Shay said he wanted to continue his run to no avail.

“I would love to play with my bare fingers again,” Smith told WBN earlier this week. “I had my sights set on a return in April. Since the December show was canceled, I don’t know where we are.

“They want blood, cuts and knockouts. But I finished the guys without getting hit. All of these fighters are easy work for me.

“I’ve contacted the UK company and I’ve never heard of it. I contacted the company Paulie (Malignaggi) fought for (BKFC), but I never heard of it.

“You mustn’t want me to get the shit out of your boys. The guy Paulie fought (Artem Lobov) can’t imagine what his name is at the moment, but I would destroy him in a mere fist fight.

“The hardest thing about this sport is the pain in your hands, apart from the fact that it’s a cake,” he said.

Minutes after retweeting the article with WBN, British BKB star Tyler Goodjohn stepped up to the table.

“It would be a pleasure for me to share the ring with Ishe,” said “El Tornado”. “He is a boxing legend.

“It is definitely a fight that could take place in 2020. I had a big fight in April, but after that I dropped 110%.”

BKB, the company where Goodjohn does his craft, said that talks with Smith had previously taken place.

“He is welcome here to compete against the best in the world. I spoke to his manager, but the demands were ridiculous.

You weren’t ridiculous, you never came back, you just own it. You have never made a specific offer. I am always open to ideas. I have rarely declined an offer. Negotiations are exactly that, but if you move away from the table that’s on you.

– Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) February 7, 2020

In return for the claims he had made up, Smith said, “They weren’t ridiculous. You never came back, just own it.

“You have never made a specific offer. I am always open to ideas and have rarely refused an offer.

“Negotiations are exactly that, but it’s your turn to move away from the table.”

The conversation continued with another BKB answer.

“Well, you write to me that I am not dealing with managers, etc., and we drop our booth early. Every fighter has a contract with us. (We) do not need a manager to withdraw money from them.

“We both grew up. I’m just a message away, buddy.

DEAL

The American and former star of Mayweather Promotions replied: “My advisor takes no money from me and benefits from 0.

“He only ensures that I get the best offer. He also happens to be my best friend and has brought my business with Valor BK to zero.

“But I’ve been doing this for 20 years. It’s best to go to a room with your best friend than to go alone.”

It seems that a positive conclusion can be drawn from back and forth, with Smith firmly determined to return to the nude scene this year.

An offer to extend his boxing career should also be of interest to ex-contender competitors for 2020.