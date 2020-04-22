The commander-in-chief of the so-called Islamic State Khorasan Wing in Afghanistan has been arrested, acting as an ISKP bridge with a Pakistani intelligence agency and terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayyib, the Afghan National Security Administration said on Wednesday.

Anti-terrorist operatives in Delhi and Kabul told the Hindustan Times that Munib Mohammad spoke extensively about the close links between Pakistani intelligence and the Islamic State of Khorasan province in his interrogation lasting more than two weeks.

Munib Mohammad aka Abu Bilal is a citizen of Pakistan. He first joined Al-Qaeda before moving to Daesh (the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) in Afghanistan as a fighter. Then he climbed the ladder.

The moment he was arrested by the National Security Administration along with ISKP chief Aslam Farooqui on April 4, Munib Mohammad became a member of the Central Council of the Daesh Qurasan branch.

When ISKP established its coordination center, Munib Mohammed was appointed as the man in charge of “coordinating with terrorist groups and intelligence agencies in the region,” the NDS said in a statement.

The reference to “intelligence agencies in the region” in the official statement is a euphemistic reference to the Pakistani ISI.

In addition, the statement said Munib’s job description at ISKP also included coordination with other terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taib, the Haqqani network, Sipah-e-Sahaba, Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Islam regarding Maulvi Fazal-ul -Rehman and the Taliban Peshawar Shura.

This is the first time that the NDS, after its spectacular operation on April 4, on which ISKP chief Aslam Farooqui, aka Mawlawi Abudullah, was networked, spoke about the arrest of Munib Mohamad.

The massive security operation, aided by pointed intelligence, is believed to overthrow the top leadership of Pakistan’s ISKP module.

The arrests came days after Farooqi’s ISKP claimed responsibility for the March 25 attack on a Sikh worship site in Kabul that killed 27 people, including an Indian national. Among those arrested is Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Ahangar, who disappeared 25 years ago and was a top recruit for IS in Jammu and Kashmir.

Aslam Farooqui, as directed by Haqqani Network and LeT, was used by a Kerala resident, Muhsin Tikaripur, along with three other Urdu-Punjabi attackers to massacre 27 innocent Sikh men and women in Shor Bazaar in Kabul, a Delhi-based anti-terrorist operative said.

Aslam Farooqui, a Pakistani national who has a longstanding relationship with Lashkar-e-Taib and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, also detailed some aspects of his group’s deal with ISI.

It was the moment foreseen in Islamabad, which immediately called on Afghan ambassador Atif Mashal to seek the custody of Aslam Farooqui. An official statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry later claimed that Farooqui was “involved in anti-Chinese activities in Afghanistan”.

Afghanistan decisively rejected the request in less than 24 hours.

