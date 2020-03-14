ISL Final LIVE, Chennaiyin FC – ATK live updates: Garcia results, ATK leads 2-0 – football

ATK lead in the first half in a 1-0 lead, goalkeeper Javier Hernandez assisted by Roy Krishna. Krishna had to be substituted for his injury and Armando came in to replace him. FC Chennaiyin were also forced to change. Chennai made a great shot but could not get past the goalkeeper Arindam Bhattarcharya.

20:36 hours:

20:35 Back after the break! ATK started this time. They are the leaders. Chennai is currently playing a catch-up game. =

20:20 hrs: Halftime! ATK led the game 1-0 at halftime with Javier Herndez’s goal. Both teams had to make one substitution. Still to play in the 2nd half.

20:18 hrs: 45 + 1 ′ Goals not scored by Schembri in the dying minutes of the first half. Many chances on offer from Chennaiyin, none of this has opened up.

20:10 hrs: 38 ‘ Replacement! ATK has to expel Krishna and Armado goes to his place. Big blow to ATK.

20:01 hrs: 30 ‘SAVE! Free kick! He scored Schembri from a free kick by Crivellaro and was saved by ATK goalkeeper Arindam. WOW! He dived to his right to distract him. Great effort.

19:58 hrs: 27 ‘ SAVE! Nerius Valskis shoots and the keeper saves him with gloves and returns to his defense. OOH, it was close!

19:54 h: 23 ‘ SHOT! Fantastic save!Krishna enters the frame, kicks, and is saved by a doorman who turns him towards David. His shot from the left side of the field saved Chennaiya’s defender.

19:53 22 ‘ Replacement for Chennai – Germanpreet Singh feels pain. He was replaced by Edwin Vanspaul

19:51 : 20 ‘ Chhangte shoots but hits the bar. Harmless. The goalie doesn’t even have to bother saving that one.

19:50 h: 18 ‘ Chennaiyin FC, on the back foot, continues to show intent. Entering the ATK half. But still, no goals so far.

19:41 hrs: 10 ‘GOAL! Javier Hernandez scored. The long dog moved a step up. Javier receives a ball from the wing from Roy Krishna and hits it straight into the nets. ATK 1-0 Chennaiyin FC.

19:38 h: 8 ‘ No penalty! ATK players fought within the frame of two Chennai men. He drops, but the referee signals a shot into the goal.

19:36 hours: 6 ‘ Hamid took the freelance and was well defended by the Chennaiya wall. Missed opportunity for leadership, ATK.

19:35 3 ‘CHANCE! He fired at the net of Chenniayin striker FC Valskis, punched him past two defenders and made a clean shot. But that was reflected in the sidebar.

19:31 hours:BEGIN THE GAME! Chennai starts the match as soon as they enter the ATK box. Kotal defends it. Good start from Chennaiyin FC>

19:28 hrs:Ejection: The throw goes in favor of Chennaiyin FC. They will attack from right to left in the first half.

19:22 hrs: ATK FC (bench):

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Armando Sosa Pena, Pronay Halder, Balwant Singh, Jobby Justin, Jayesh Rane.

19:20 hrs: ATK FC – Game XI

Arindam Bhattachar (GK), Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Regin Michael, Javier Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

19:12 Chennaiyin FC (bench)

Karanjit Singh (GK), Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Dragos Firtulescu, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali.

19:10 hrs: Chennaiyin FC – Game XI

Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerius Valskis, Andre Schembri.

7:00 pm:Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Indian Super League Finals blog between Chennaiyin FC and ATK. Both teams have won two titles so far, and the winner of this bout will become the first team to win three ISL titles.

