Islamic authorized viewpoints on Covid-19 to be presented to Agong | Malaysia

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri is pictured at Dewan Negara following remaining sworn in as senator March 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The viewpoints of Islamic jurisprudence in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and point out rulers before getting consent for even further action.

Minister in the Primary Minister’s Division (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the viewpoints ended up collected when the Nationwide Council for Islamic Affairs Fatwa Committee conference was convened currently as decreed by the Agong.

“The Fatwa committee associates also examined the authorized experiments tabled by Dr Aizam Mas’od, director of the Fatwa al-Zuhaili Research and Administration Centre, Federal Territory Mufti’s Place of work,” he stated in a statement these days.

The meeting chaired by the Fatwa Committee chairman Datuk Zahidi Wan Teh was attended by all state muftis and associates, Condition Islamic Spiritual Department administrators as effectively as Point out Islamic Spiritual Council reps.

Also present ended up Health and fitness director-common Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Countrywide Disaster Administration Company (NADMA) director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman who gave updates of the COVID-19 condition.

In the meantime, Dr Noor Hisham on his official Fb right now mentioned he also held a dialogue on COVID-19 an infection amongst the tabligh associates who attended the latest conference with the Section of Islamic Growth Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Sri Petaling Mosque management.

He claimed among challenges lifted was the COVID-19 current scenario, especially on the cluster related to tabligh associates and ways taken by the Ministry of Wellbeing (MOH) as perfectly as the mosque.

“The mosque administration will guide and perform intently with MOH and JAKIM to continue on to be in speak to with the tabligh customers to ensure that all included would go for overall health evaluation and screening,” he reported.

The dialogue held by video clip conferencing was among Dr Noor Hisham with deputy director-standard (Health care) Datuk Dr Rohaizat Yon representing MOH and Jakim’s deputy director-common (Policy) Hakimah Yusuf who is also performing director-common and Aziz Muhammad .

Dr Noor Hisham also urged those people who attended the modern tabligh rally to get in touch with the closest District Wellbeing Business office for additional action.

Participants at the tabligh convention will be positioned less than surveillance and observation under Section 15 (1) of the Avoidance and Handle of Infectious Diseases 1988 for a time period of 14 days from the past day of the accumulating held at the Sri Petaling Mosque or previous make contact with with a COVID-19 positive case whichever is later.

As at noon right now, 190 new COVID-19 situations had been reported bringing the cumulative quantity in the country to 428 cases. In accordance to preliminary investigations, most of the new circumstances are linked to the cluster involving the tabligh assembly at the mosque. — Bernama