Islamic head of state Salbi confirmed by spies: report

Secret services have reportedly exposed the new face of the Islamic State.

Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi has led ISIS since Abu Bakr al-Bagdhadi died in a raid on a Syrian hiding place by US special forces last October.

The Guardian spread the news on Tuesday, citing sources from two intelligence agencies. The new leader of the Islamic State is Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi, according to the Guardian. (Supplied)

Salbi was appointed IS leader just a few hours after al-Baghdadi was blown up.

When ISIS announced its new leader, it was given the Nom de Guerre Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi.

A nom de guerre is a name given to IS fighters so that they are not easily recognized by Western intelligence.

The newspaper described Salbi as “a hardened veteran in the same way as Bagdadi, who does not shy away from his loyalty to the extremist group”.

The report also identified Salbi as one of the most influential ideologues among the now exhausted ranks of the Islamic state. He is one of the few non-Arabs under the leadership.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in footage released in April 2019 by Islamic State. President Donald Trump said Monday that al-Baghdadi was dead after a U.S. military operation in Syria targeted the Islamic State group leader. (Supplied)

Salbi was arrested by U.S. forces at Camp Bucca prison in southern Iraq, where he met Baghdadi, sources said.

Before his death, al-Baghdadi led IS for five years.

He presided over the rise of the group as it spread a call for beheading and attracted tens of thousands of followers to an extensive and self-proclaimed caliphate in Iraq and Syria.