Islamic State chief Khorasan Farooqui, who conspired to attack Kabul gourdwar, arrested – world news

In a special operation by Afghan security forces, the so-called emir of Khorasan Islamic State (ISKP), Mawlawi Abdullah aka Aslam Farooqui, was arrested today on charges of orchestrating the March 25 attack on Kabul Gurdwara.

Pakistan’s national Mawlawi Abdullah, who was previously linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Tayebba (LeT) group and then Tehreek-e-Taliban terrorist group, has replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq aka Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief in April 2019. Farooqi belongs to the Mamozai tribe and the Orakzai agency area on the Pak-Afghan border.

According to anti-terrorist operatives in Kabul and Delhi, Mawlawi Farooqi used Kasaragod resident Muhsin Tikaripur as directed by Haqqani Network and LeT along with three other Urdu-Punjabi attackers who spoke to the massacre of 27 innocent Sikh men and women in Shor Bazaar, Kabul . Mushin was killed in the attack and his mother in Kerala was informed of his death. Network leader Haqqani Sirajuddin is also a Taliban sword with very close ties to Pakistan’s deep state. Indian citizen Tihan Singh was also killed in the attack.

Although 27 Sikhs were killed in a terrorist attack criticized by the US, allies and India, the main target of ISKP was the Indian embassy in Kabul, as both Pakistan and the Taliban want India out of the Afghan political equation, which is developing in the context of peace. om. Similar threats were made to Indian consulates in Jalalabad, Herat and Kandahar and India was forced to withdraw its staff for security.

Mawlawi Farooqui will now be questioned by the Afghan National Security Administration to find out who ordered the attack on innocent Sikhs and what is Pakistan’s role in the terrorist attack. Farooqui is also expected to compile the names of other terrorists in its group, which operates in the Nangarhar, Nuristan, Kunar, Kabul and Kandahar areas.

