[islanders-honor-john-tonelli-by-retiring-his-no.-27]

UNIONDALE NEW YORK – John Tonelli’s No. 27 has been lifted to the rafters at Nassau Coliseum, signing up for some of his previous teammates from the New York Islanders’ Stanley Cup dynasty.

Tonelli, identified as a gritty participant who worked to get the puck in the corners, grew to become the seventh player to have his variety retired by the workforce when he was honored right before Friday night’s 4-1 earn from the Detroit Red Wings.

“Tonight is not about me,” Tonelli stated. “It’s all about supplying many thanks to my prolonged relatives, each and each individual one of you in this article and at property tonight. All of you have performed a starring position in the journey that has brought this exceptionally honored and humbled guy in advance of you. Tonight is about my teammates, some of whom are standing with me. … I really feel amazingly honored to have skated alongside every single of you and to be component of the results that we achieved as a group.”

Tonelli is the initially Islander to get his variety retired considering the fact that Bryan Trottier (19) in 2001. Dennis Potvin (5), Clark Gillies (nine), Mike Bossy (22), Bobby Nystrom (23) and Billy Smith (31) experienced their figures retired earlier. They ended up all element of the teams that received 4 straight Stanley Cup championships from 1980-83.

5 of the six have been in attendance for Tonelli’s big evening. Bossy was not able to make it, but a congratulatory video clip information was played in the arena.

The 62-calendar year-aged Tonelli also was joined by his spouse, Lauren, sons Jordan and Zach, and his mother, Pleasure. NHL deputy commissioner Invoice Daly was in attendance as effectively.

Tonelli, who had 206 plans and 338 helps in 594 game titles above 8 seasons with the Islanders, was demonstrated a bronze plaque that will be exhibited in the team’s Corridor of Fame. Islanders homeowners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin introduced him with a framed No. 27 jersey and painted portrait by Tony Capparelli amongst other presents.

In a speech that lasted about 15 minutes, Tonelli thanked coaches from his WHA and juniors times, as perfectly as previous teammates for sharing in his results. He also praised Al Arbour, the late longtime coach of the Islanders, who has a banner with 1,500 — the range of game titles he coached the team — also hanging in the rafters.

“Thank you Al for believing in all of us,” Tonelli reported. “Thank you for earning us all come to feel essential, to be proud of our roles, for knocking us down when had been far too cocky and for selecting us up when we were down.”

Tonelli referenced the goal in time beyond regulation of Recreation 6 against the Philadelphia Flyers that gave the Islanders their 1st championship, when he despatched a move through two defenders to a streaking Nystrom for the get.

“Bob, that magical instant on May 24, 1980, will reside with me permanently,” he stated.

He also spoke glowingly about Butch Goring, who will have his No. 91 retired on Feb. 29 right before the Islanders’ activity against Boston.

“Prior to his arrival, we have been a very great hockey staff but we ended up lacking a thing,” Tonelli mentioned. “Butch you had been an inspiration to engage in with and I’m definitely wanting ahead to standing at ice stage upcoming Saturday and watching this huge honor bestowed upon you.”

Tonelli experienced a frosty romance with the Islanders soon after he was traded to Calgary on March 11, 1986. It commenced to thaw the final several yrs immediately after Malkin and Ledecky took in excess of control as vast majority entrepreneurs and started actively honoring former players. It’s component of the buildup to the team’s prepared transfer to a new arena at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 period.

“Jon and Scott, thanks for bringing me back again home,” Tonelli mentioned. “This barn is the position in which I arrived prepared to play the activity with the accountability to engage in it tricky for my spouse and children, my teammates, my coaches, the training employees and most of all my prolonged household — all of you, the fans.”

Tonelli said he experienced “trust” in general manager Lou Lamoriello and coach Barry Trotz, and thanked the current Islanders — all of whom watched the ceremony putting on No. 27 Tonelli jerseys on the bench — for “the satisfaction you convey to us alumni.”

He also singled out group captain Anders Lee, who at this time wears the quantity that was retired for Tonelli.

“I am so happy and so honored you will proceed to use our No. 27,” Tonelli explained. “I also search ahead to the working day we can share it all the way to the best of the rafters.”