Isobar appoints new global president, former CEO of Isobar Nordics

Global encounter agency Isobar has promoted CEO of Isobar Nordics, Martin Bochineck, to the position of international president, effective straight away.

Bochineck will continue to be centered in Denmark, exactly where he will keep his former posture as chairman of Isobar in the Nordics.

Bochineck reports directly to Jean Lin, who has turn out to be Isobar’s world-wide government chairman, as properly as world-wide CEO, innovative of Dentsu Aegis community.

This transfer will additional strengthen Isobar’s worldwide management line-up and ambition to develop a planet-class experience giving to support clients’ navigate in today’s encounter economic climate.

Bochineck brings with him his knowledge and encounter in top Isobar’s quickest-escalating region and multi-marketplace organization to push growth within just Dentsu Aegis to the role.

In 2000, he founded Magnetix, a magnetic jewelry corporation, but was appointed CEO of Isobar Nordics in 2016, after the company was acquired by Dentsu Aegis.

Given that then, he has led the Isobar places of work in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Bochineck has also steered Isobar Nordics to develop into the prime-carrying out Isobar team in the EMEA area.

Beneath his management, Isobar Nordics have sent double-digit development calendar year-on-12 months and additional than doubled the regional agency’s in general earnings. Isobar has become one particular of the most thriving organizations in Nordics and is noticed as one of the region’s most eye-catching employers.

Jean Lin suggests: “Martin provides sharp enterprise acumen and a enthusiasm for globe-course interactive company alternatives and experiences that live at the intersection of creativity, information and technologies.

“An entrepreneurial spirit is part of Isobar’s DNA and Martin will continue our journey to supporting shoppers invent, make, and modify their organizations. I have recognized Martin since Isobar obtained his good organization, and appear ahead to seeing how he will take Isobar forward globally to the up coming amount.”

As both of those CEO and business enterprise strategist, Bochineck has pioneered facts-driven imaginative encounters in Denmark and across the location. His agency leadership has been the driving pressure of the improvement of bold and profitable digital and men and women-centric practical experience transformations with innovation at its coronary heart.

Martin Bochineck, provides: “Isobar’s special proposition to provide creative purchaser expertise with innovation and know-how at its coronary heart is an significant ingredient to achieve Dentsu Aegis Network’s eyesight. I am happy to be section of the upcoming phase in Isobar’s journey.”

// Featured in this short article

Isobar

We are a global electronic company reworking companies and makes by way of the artistic use of digital. Our 6,500 digital experts in 85 locations across 45 marketplaces in Americas, EMEA and APAC provide ex…

Find out much more