Israel and the United States condemn Iran at a Holocaust memorial event

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem on January 23, 2020. – Photo by Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters

JERUSALEM, June 30 / PRNewswire / – Israel and the United States today called on leaders to take action against Iran 75 years ago after Auschwitz liberation.

“There will be no further Holocaust,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the gathering of more than 40 heads of state and government in Jerusalem, pointing out what he called “the tyrants of Tehran.”

He complained that “we still don’t have a unified and resolute stance against the most anti-Semitic regime on the planet, a regime that is openly trying to develop nuclear weapons and destroy the only Jewish state.”

Similarly, United States Vice President Mike Pence called on the international community to be “strong” against Iran, calling it the only country where Holocaust denial is “government policy.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, however, rejected such parallels and told the assembly, without mentioning Iran, Israel or the United States, that “no one has the right to invoke division (or Nazi killing) or contemporary hatred “.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a summit of the heads of state and government of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to defend peace in the face of global instability.

Tehran denies the attempt to build an atomic bomb and allegations of anti-Semitism, and insists that while it is against the Jewish state and supports the Palestinian cause, it has no problem with the Jewish people, including its own Jewish minority.

The leaders of the former Allied powers were at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial to commemorate the liberation of the World War II death camp, in which more than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed.

“Defend the Jewish Future”

While the focus was on the Holocaust, its haunting legacy, and the resurgence of anti-Semitism, modern geopolitics overshadowed the event, which took place in a time of growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Netanyahu said the most important lesson of the Holocaust was that “Israel will do everything it can to defend our state, defend our people, and defend the Jewish future.”

He added: “I urge all governments to join the decisive effort to confront Iran.”

Israel emphatically rejected an agreement between Iran and the world powers in 2015 that included Tehran’s sanctions in return for curbs to prevent the acquisition of nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu applauded when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and urged the European powers to follow Washington’s leadership.

He said today that Israel “welcomes” Trump “because he faces the tyrants of Tehran who subjugate their own people and threaten peace and security around the world.”

“Stand United”

Alongside Iran, the resurgence of anti-Semitism in Europe and North America was a central theme in the speeches at the memorial to the six million Jews who killed Nazi Germany in gas chambers, ghettos, and forced labor camps.

“This is a historic gathering, not just for Israel and the Jewish people, but for all of humanity,” said Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, calling on the world to “unite in the fight against racism, anti-Semitism, and extremism.”

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned that racist and anti-Semitic “ghosts of evil appear in a new guise”.

The German head of state told the assembly that he bowed “in deep grief” in memory of “the industrial mass murder of six million Jews, the worst crime in human history … committed by my compatriots”.

With a view to reviving hatred, extremism and intolerance, he said: “Of course our age is different. The words are not the same. The perpetrators are not the same. But it’s the same evil. “

“The ghosts of evil appear in a new guise and present their anti-Semitic, racist, authoritarian thinking in response to the future, a new solution to the problems of our time,” he said.

About 100 Holocaust survivors were present to pray for the dead and to light a commemorative torch.

Among them was Yona Amit, 81, who hid the war from the Nazis as a child but lost family members including her cousin.

“I exchanged shoes with him while playing,” she recalled shortly before he was captured.

“You were immediately sent to Auschwitz. And of course, my cousin with my shoes: immediately in the fireplaces, in the gas chambers, ”she told AFP.

“My shoes are in this big pile of shoes in Auschwitz, my shoes are there. I’m here.”

The ceremonies will move to the Polish Auschwitz camp on Monday, which was liberated by the Soviet Red Army on January 27, 1945. – AFP