Israel announces a fortnight of two weeks for all arrivals abroad

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Saudi Arabia on Monday closed air and sea travel to 14 countries affected by the new virus, while Israel announced its plans to quarantine those arriving from abroad. Stock markets across the city have dwindled due to fears of the widening outbreak on the global economy.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco led the financial losses, dropping 10% on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange and forcing Aramco to stall.

In the southeast, there have been more than 7,600 confirmed cases, with the vast majority in Iran. The country’s health ministry said Monday that the new virus killed 43 others, killing 237 in the middle of 7,161 confirmed cases. Experts worry that Iran may be reporting its cases.

Worldwide, there are more than 110,000 confirmed cases of the new virus, with more than 3,800 deaths attributed. The number of people recovered is about 62,000.

The fall of markets occurred when world oil prices have suffered their worst losses since the start of the Gulf War of 1991. Other Mideast markets have fallen and the new coronavirus has affected world oil prices energy and OPEC failed a production agreement with Russia last week.

Concerns about the coronavirus on Monday led Saudi Arabia to cut off air and sea travel with Bahrain, Egypt, France, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Spain, South Korea, Syria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The kingdom had also closed its land borders before.

“Due to concerns about protecting the health of citizens and residents and ensuring their safety, the kingdom’s government decided to temporarily suspend trips,” he said in a statement attributed to an unnamed Interior Ministry official.

Etihad, a long-haul carrier in Abu Dhabi, which operated 12 daily flights to Saudi Arabia, said three flights had been airborne at the time of the Saudi announcement. When the planes landed in Dammam, Jiddah and Riyadh, only Saudi citizens were allowed to disembark, with others returning to Abu Dhabi, the airline said.

The outbreak in Israel has been widespread but in recent days it has begun to pick up pace, with a total of 42 cases diagnosed. An additional 26 cases were reported in the neighboring West Bank.

Israel ordered before residents returned from a number of European and Asian countries within 14 days of domestic quarantine. On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the measure would now be applied to anyone entering the country from abroad.

“This is a difficult decision but public health needs to be protected. Public health comes first and foremost,” said Netanyahu, announcing the decision after hours of consultation with senior cabinet ministers, security officials and public health officials. He said the order would remain in effect for two weeks and it was not immediately clear what would happen to foreign tourists trying to enter.

The change comes just before the Easter and Easter holiday seasons, when Israel is flooded with foreign visitors. He was certain that he would again deal with a struggling tourism industry. Netanyahu said the government, which has already approved a relief fund for successful companies, was working on other measures to protect the economy.

Saudi Arabia has already closed access to the most sacred sites in Islam because of its concern about the virus and the COVID-19 disease it causes. The virus usually leaves people with mild or moderate symptoms, but because it’s new, experts can’t say for sure how far it will spread and how much damage it will do to both health and the global economy.

Separately, Saudi Arabia said it has donated $ 10 million to the World Health Organization to help it fight the virus.

Meanwhile, Qatar, the small, rich and energetic small neighbor country, has cut short trips to 15 nations, including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Italy, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria, and Thailand. This has hurt its long-haul carrier Qatar Airways, which has already suffered a boycott by four Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, over a political dispute.

Qatar has announced separately through the state-run news agency that it will close schools and universities from Tuesday until further notice.

In Iran, the Mizan news agency said that the authorities had temporarily released about 70,000 prisoners because of concerns about the spread of the virus in prisons in the country, compared to the 54,000 previously announced. The island nation of Bahrain, which has seen 109 cases confirmed, has ordered government officials not to travel abroad for two weeks.

The new virus has caused significant economic upheavals, including in global aviation, which has helped delay oil demand. An OPEC meeting with Russia last week did not get countries to agree with a reduction in production. In response, Saudi Arabia has warned that it will increase production and reduce its own prices to regain market share.

This led to a free fall in oil prices, which lost 25% of its value. Mideast stock markets followed suit.

Tadawul fell more than 7%, with investors mainly selling its shares to Saudi Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabia Oil Co. The company had reached $ 2 trillion in the first trading days in December.

The oil company only offered a 1.7% reduction in value to the exchange to help fund the redevelopment plans of Colonel Mohammed bin Salman. The rest is state-owned.

Qatar stock market fell more than 9% The Boursa Kuwait, the Dubai financial market, and the Abu Dhabi stock exchange fell more than 8%. The Egyptian stock market benchmark, the EGX 30, fell more than 7%. The Oman Stock Market and the Bahrain Bourse in Oman saw a loss of 5%. The Tehran Stock Exchange in Iran fell 2.7%.

Authorities in the south of Luxor, meanwhile, announced that the city would approach tourists Monday until medical experts could examine all hotel guests and cruise passengers in the area. In recent days, two cruise ships on the Nile have been quarantined.

Egypt’s Prime Minister has announced a temporary ban on large public meetings and all events that involve the movement of people between cities.