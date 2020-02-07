Israel Folau could bow, Kristian Woolf defeat Warrington Wolves, who will win the Clash of the Champions?

The second round of Super League 2020 starts tonight on talkSPORT 2 with a live commentary from the Halliwell Jones Stadium at Warrington Wolves against St. Helens.

It’s one of the five things the Super League has to watch out for this week …

Clash of the Champions – LIVE on talkSPORT 2 HERE

St. Helens wants two wins out of two tonight

One of the games of the 2019 season, this promises to be no different. The Challenge Cup winner, Warrington Wolves, will meet Super League champion St. Helens this evening in one of the 2020 games.

Both were impressive in their opening round games – but despite a spirited performance, the wolves were eventually disappointed by Bevan’s French brilliance and narrowly lost to Wigan Warriors.

To make matters worse, the wolves also lost props and captain Chris Hill through a red card, making him unavailable for the next three games.

Steve Price’s team doesn’t want to be two losses against two at the start of the season – but the way Saints play under new coach Kristian Woolf looks like a brutally tough first home game for the Wolves. Saints flocked past Salford Red Devils in their opener.

Prediction: Woolf beats the wolves – saints win

Sean O’Loughlin’s 500th career game

O’Loughlin is playing his last season in the Rugby League

The Wigan Warriors captain made his club debut in 2002 and has won four major finals, two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders Shield and a World Club Challenge in his glittering career.

You’re playing against Castleford Tigers on Friday, who could be one of the teams seen this season.

After Sonny Bill Williams ‘Toronto Wolfpack was hammered at the season opener, Jake Trueman and Danny Richardson’s Tigers’ new halfback partnership will dominate again.

Prediction: Castleford Tigers win

Hull derby

Not to be missed. This could be the one seen with both teams this weekend after impressive wins in the opening round. Hull FC has a very strong team and a squad that many in the Super League envy.

Her dominance over Leeds Rhinos in the double header opening round certainly attracted attention so Hull KR was able to stop her work.

Hull FC won 56-12 when they played KR at KCOM last year – but KR won twice in their place. It is difficult to see that they will go to KCOM tomorrow and get the two points.

Prediction: Hull FC wins

Aidan Sezers home debut for Huddersfield Giants against Leeds Rhinos

The skilful Australian, one of the best-known additions to the Super League this season, was outstanding at the opening weekend for Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan.

If he continues to perform like Catalans, he will definitely fight for the Man of Steel. He meets a motivated Rhinos team that can show a point on Sunday.

The season couldn’t have started worse for her: a humiliation in front of a full house at Hull FC’s Headingley.

Prediction: Huddersfield wins

Wakefield Trinity vs. Catalans Dragons

Folau could bow in the Super League this weekend

The Catalan Dragons have made headlines all week after the controversial signing of Israel Folau. It is not yet clear if he will make his debut against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday – but there is still a lot of interest in this game.

Chris Chester’s team will want to recover after a disappointing first day loss, as will the dragons that were hit by the Giants in round one. Will they be better on the go? They tend not to travel too well.

Prediction: Win Wakefield Trinity