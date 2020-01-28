Israel Folau joins the Catalans Dragons’ premier Super League club and is convicted of hiring an out of favor Australian rugby star

The Super League club Catalans Dragons signed the controversial Australian Israel Folau with a twelve-month contract, causing outrage.

The 30-year-old has not played since being released by Rugby Australia in May last year because he posted a photo on Instagram that says the gays are expecting hell.

Folau was offered a route back to rugby

The signing triggered an angry response from Halifax attacker Keegan Hirst, an openly gay rugby professional, while Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone says he abandons many people in the sport.

Elstone revealed that many informed voices were against the signing, and Wigan demonstrated her opposition by announcing that her sixth match against Catalans would be called Pride Day.

“I am shocked and disappointed with the signing of @IzzyFolau,” said Hirst on Twitter. “Our great game’s job is to fight homophobia and stand up for the values ​​that make it so valuable.

Folau was fired from Rugby Australia for his homophobic statements

“It shows nothing of the bravery, camaraderie or integrity that @rfl expects from its players, employees and fans.”

Folau, who played for Melbourne and Brisbane before changing the code, has been told that he cannot return to the NRL, but the Rugby Football League has confirmed that this will not prevent his registration with the Dragons and moral responsibility for the decision whether to sign, specified a player sitting at individual clubs.

Elstone said: “The Super League regrets the homophobic remarks Israel Folau has made in the past that absolutely contradict the basic values ​​of our sport.

“I got the opinion of informed voices related to our game and the majority share my disappointment that one of our clubs has signed it.

“There is a strong feeling that the decision to sign it is failing many people involved in our sport.

“I made Catalans Dragons aware of these views.

“However, the Super League is not authorized to veto the registration of players and is convinced of the Rugby Football League’s due diligence.”

Bernard Guasch, chairman of the Dragons, said: “We want to give Israel a new chance to shine on the pitch.

“We do not support or disagree with Israel’s previously expressed and controversial views based on its sincere religious belief.

“We do not share or tolerate these views and are fully committed to ensuring that our club and our sport are open and open to everyone.

“We do not believe that these views should be expressed publicly, especially by a top athlete.

“We have a signed agreement with the RFL. Any violation will result in immediate termination of the Israeli Treaty and a substantial fine for the association. “

Folau said: “I recognize the views of the Super League and the Rugby Football League.

“I am a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to harm anyone, and I will not make any further public comments about it.

“I’m looking forward to returning to the great rugby league with the Catalans Dragons.”

