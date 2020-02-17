[israel-folau:-tremendous-league-investigates-fans’-rainbow-flags-assert-during-australia-international’s-catalans-dragons-debut]

The Tremendous League has released an investigation after two spectators claimed they have been advised to take out rainbow flags in the course of Israel Folau’s debut at Catalan Dragons.

Controversial signing Folau is hoping to resurrect his career in Tremendous League following becoming sacked by Rugby Australia previous year for generating homophobic comments on social media.

Getty Photographs Israel Folau acknowledges Catalan Dragons admirers following building his debut versus Castleford Tigers on Saturday

Folau lined up for the initially time for his new club on Saturday as the Dragons hosted Castleford at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium in Perpignan.

Alison Grey, a Castleford enthusiast, posted on social media during the match that she was questioned to consider down a rainbow flag she had shown in assistance of LGBTQ legal rights.

She tweeted: “Just been instructed I am not permitted this flag because the club does not permit it. How disgusting.”

She later reported in an job interview with Sky Athletics: “We ended up asked if we could get the flag down, 1st because it was in opposition to wellbeing and protection. When we mentioned that there had been other flags close to the ground they gave up.

“They then arrived back again to us later on and claimed it was versus the sights of the club to have the flags.”

A assertion from Super League go through: “Everyone ought to have the proper to respectfully specific their views. We are investigating.

“We will receive a comprehensive report by the conclusion of this weekend and have far more specifics by Monday.”

The Catalans also issued a statement following the incident, saying this was not club coverage and they would glance into the matter.

It go through: “Rainbow flags are not banned at our club. It is not forbidden. We are collecting a lot more information about what occurred.”

Coach Steve McNamara would not be drawn on the make a difference in his submit-match press convention.

The former England manager claimed: “I am below to chat about football, not political or religious views or whichever else it may possibly be. I am here to talk about rugby league.

“That is what I know, that is what I do, not any of the other things.”