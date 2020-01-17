Israel hits Hamas target in Gaza after fire balloons have resumed

The Israeli army said an attack helicopter hit a Hamas target in the northern Gaza Strip at the end of Thursday Thursday in response to the launch of burning balloons earlier in the day in Israeli territory.

The Israeli police said the balloons were hit in southern Israel and a bombing team was sent. Police said there was an explosion, but there were no injuries.

The Israeli army said its air raid focused on “infrastructure used for underground activities” by Gaza’s ruling militant Hamas group. In Gaza, local reports said the air strike hit an open area. No injuries were reported.

During more than a year and a half of massive demonstrations along the Israeli border that began in early 2018, the Palestinians often launched fire bombs and kites on Israeli territory, igniting large tracts of farmland.

Balloon launches were halted a few months ago, while demonstrations were scaled back while Israel and Hamas attempted to mediate an informal cease-fire mediated by international mediators.

Thursday’s balloon launch seemed to reflect the Hamas accident with the slow pace of ceasefire efforts aimed at relieving a crippling Israeli blockade of Gaza in exchange for peace along the fleeting border.