Israel raises easter balloon as country begins easy restrictions

TEL AVIV – Israel announced on Thursday that it would begin easing coronavirus restrictions as the nationwide curfew was over.

The ovens, closed for the Easter holidays, opened at 2 a.m. to avoid the rush after Easter. Public transport resumes with limited capacity.

The ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods and the city of Bnei Brak were closed, but government officials said the closures will not be in place for long.

The National Security Council – the governing body responsible for managing the coronavirus crisis – planned to submit to the government its plan to end the blockade of the country and begin a gradual return to normal life, according to the Haaretz news.

The cabinet was due to discuss plans Thursday afternoon for a gradual return to semi-normality, though officials emphasized that it would be a long time before life could return to its pre-pandemic routine.

The director-general of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, told News Channel 13 on Wednesday that restrictions could probably be curtailed “in the coming days.”

“If the Israeli public continues to perform excellently, we may take further action,” he said in a translation of his statement from The Times of Israel.

“We don’t like the term ‘exit strategy’, but ‘routine under coronavirus,'” said Bar Siman-Tov. “Because the coronavirus is here. It doesn’t leave us … We’ll have to take measured steps and see that things are in order.” controlled, and if they continue like that, they go further and further. “

According to his ministry, Israel has performed an unprecedented test of 10,000 coronavirus tests during the last days of the festival.

Opening schools was not immediately feasible. Authorities, however, are considering allowing families to join groups of four to adopt surveillance over children.

“As in the whole world, we feel in the dark,” a source from the ministry told Channel 12. “The public must understand that each [restriction] relief means more death.”

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said he believes that Israel should reopen most of its national economy, in particular the fields related to industry, trade and services, as well as some parts of the education system this. next Sunday

“Continuing the closure to its current or slightly reduced level will cause critical damage to Israel and its citizens,” he said in a statement translated by The Times of Israel.

As of Thursday morning, there were as many as 12,591 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 181 in serious condition and 174 with ventilators. 2,624 had recovered.