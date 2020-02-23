[israel-returns-non-israelis-on-flight-from-s.-korea]

Travellers sporting protecting masks stroll at the arrival corridor of Ben Gurion International Airport on February 22, 2020. Israel refused to allow some 200 non-Israelis to disembark from a airplane which arrived from South Korea. — AFP pic

JERUSALEM, Feb 23 — Israel yesterday refused to let some 200 non-Israelis to disembark from a airplane which arrived from South Korea, as aspect of measures against the new coronavirus, the well being ministry claimed.

It stated the airplane was produced to return to South Korea, right after the 12 Israeli travellers on board were being taken absent in ambulances waiting around at Tel Aviv to be quarantined.

A day following confirming its initially case of the COVID-19 virus, Israel on Saturday banned all flights from equally South Korea and Japan.

A slash in air hyperlinks with China has been in force considering the fact that January, and Israel has also refused entry to individuals who have lately frequented or are resident in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore or Thailand.

Israel confirmed its initial scenario of the virus in just one of its nationals who had before this 7 days flown household from Japan just after becoming quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.

9 South Korean vacationers who stayed in Israel final 7 days ended up identified with COVID-19 on their return property previous week, Israel’s well being ministry claimed yesterday, but it was unclear where they contracted the virus.

The ministry listed the internet sites they had visited on its internet site and asked Israelis who could have come into contact with them to self-quarantine and speak to health products and services.

Given that it emerged in December, the new coronavirus has killed 2,345 people today in China, the epicentre of the epidemic, and 17 somewhere else in the globe. — AFP