[israel-returns-overseas-nationals-on-flight-from-south-korea-after-backtracking-on-ban]

JERUSALEM – Israel on Saturday refused to enable some 200 non-Israelis to disembark from a aircraft that arrived from South Korea, as element of actions in opposition to the new coronavirus, the wellness ministry stated.

It stated the plane was designed to return to South Korea, just after the 12 Israeli travellers on board ended up taken absent in ambulances waiting around at Tel Aviv to be quarantined.

A day after confirming its 1st situation of the COVID-19 virus, Israel on Saturday stated it would ban all flights from both equally South Korea and Japan — but several hours later reversed study course, with area media reporting that it would only ban international nationals who experienced visited China in 14 times prior to their arrival.

A lower in air inbound links with China has been in pressure considering that January, and Israel has also refused entry to folks who have lately frequented or are resident in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore or Thailand.

Israel confirmed its first case of the virus in a single of its nationals who experienced before this week flown house from Japan soon after becoming quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.

9 South Korean visitors who stayed in Israel before this monthwere identified with COVID-19 on their return dwelling, Israel’s overall health ministry stated Saturday, but it was unclear where they contracted the virus.

The ministry detailed the web-sites they had frequented on its web-site and asked Israelis who may perhaps have occur into contact with them to self-quarantine and get hold of wellness expert services.