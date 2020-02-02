Israel Starts Strikes Against Gaza After Missiles Are Fired World

Israel has also suspended cement deliveries to the enclave and canceled 500 commercial entry permits. – Reuters picture

JERUSALEM, June 3 / PRNewswire / – Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip earlier this morning in retaliation for projectiles fired from the Palestinian enclave into southern Israel.

Shortly after midnight, military jets and helicopters hit targets linked to Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, with no casualties reported.

Israel also stopped delivering cement to the enclave and canceled 500 commercial permits to Israel “until further notice”.

The measure was taken “because of the ongoing rocket fire and the firing of fire balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israel,” said a statement by Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, head of the Israeli military unit responsible for coordination in the Palestinian Territories.

Since Tuesday’s announcement by US President Donald Trump to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rockets, grenades and explosive balloons have been fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel almost daily, resulting in Israeli retaliation.

The Palestinians strongly oppose the US plan because it strongly supports Israel.

The Trump initiative suggests that Israel retain control of the controversial city of Jerusalem as an “undivided capital” and give the Jewish state the green light for the West Bank annex settlements that Israel occupied in 1967.

Rocket fire from Gaza on Saturday evening forced Benny Gantz, a leading candidate in the upcoming Israeli parliamentary elections to run in southern Israel, to take refuge with his team, local media reported.

Former military general Gantz leads the blue-and-white party and is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main competitor in the March 2 elections.

The Israeli army said it had carried out overnight strikes against the Gaza-based infrastructure of Hamas, the Islamist group that has controlled the enclave since 2007.

“Fighter jets and attack helicopters hit a number of Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip,” said a statement.

Among the goals was “the underground infrastructure … as a situational space,” he added.

According to the Hamas security forces, there were no victims of the strikes.

Hamas and Israel have waged three wars since 2008, but last year the Islamists gradually concluded an informal ceasefire with Israel, under which the Jewish state eased its debilitating blockade on the Gaza Strip. – AFP