JERUSALEM, March 2 — An 82-yr-previous Israeli rabbi, head of an extremely-Orthodox Jewish sect, was charged yesterday with incitement to violence and fraud in excess of alleged wonder cures.

Eliezer Berland, head of the Shouvou Banim sect inside of the Breslov Hasidic neighborhood, was arrested on February 9.

He is accused of “taking advantage of his standing to extract money from folks in distress, figuring out complete nicely that he could not assistance them,” the courtroom indictment said.

“The accused is the head of a group of tens of millions of worshippers for whom he has supreme authority,” it additional.

He was accused of pretending to have exclusive powers to mend the ill around many several years, demanding big sums of income in trade.

In a video shown on Israeli tv in November, Berland promises to heal a child struggling from cancer, giving him medicine and needs 5,000 shekels (RM6,019).

The medicine was just sweets, the expenses allege.

In a further case, he is accused of possessing taken 10,000 shekels to take care of a woman suffering from lung cancer.

The girl died and her daughter submitted a grievance.

In 2016, he was jailed for 18 months soon after sexually assaulting 3 females.

The Breslov Hasidic neighborhood respects ancient Jewish legal guidelines in day-to-day everyday living. A lot of of Berland’s supporters stay certain of his innocence.

When he was arrested in February, some of his disciples attacked police, injuring two, according to Israeli authorities.

Berland rose to prominence in the 1980s for organising clandestine pilgrimages to the tomb of his movement’s founder in Ukraine.

The pilgrimage has turn into well-liked considering the fact that the slide of the communist regime. — AFP