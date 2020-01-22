Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians after attack near Gaza fence

The Israeli army said its soldiers killed three Palestinians who crossed the border with Gaza and threw an explosive device at troops on Tuesday.

The army said his troops fired at three suspects who crossed the security fence and threw “a grenade or an explosive” at the soldiers. There were no immediate comments from the Gaza authorities.

The deadly confrontation along the Gaza border threatened to undermine efforts to achieve an informal ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas that rules the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier in the day, a senior Hamas official said that burning balloons recently launched by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip were a signal to Israel to speed up unofficial “agreements” intended to alleviate the crippling blockade on Hamas-ruled territory.

The resumption of flammable balloons and other explosives being flown across the border broke a month of calmness that prevailed largely since Hamas suspended its weekly protests along the Israeli-Gaza border.

The silence is intended to strengthen an informal file between Israel and Hamas, which is being negotiated by international mediators.

In official journalists, Hamas officer Khalil al-Hayya accused the Israelis of being too slow.

He said the balloons were launched by dissatisfied individuals, not Hamas. But he said his group was “satisfied” with the launches and ready to send more “if the occupation didn’t pick up the message.”

Blockade in Gaza since 2007

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on Gaza after Hamas, a militant group seeking Israel’s destruction, seized control of the territory in 2007. The blockade, in combination with Hamas maladministration, destroyed the local economy.

After three wars and dozens of smaller clashes, the bitter enemies have worked through Qatari, Egyptian and UN mediators to reach a series of “agreements” that would alleviate the blockade in exchange for guarantees of silence. Al-Hayya said Hamas expects Israel to allow more medical supplies, unlimited trade between Gaza and the world, to help create more jobs and to extend Qatari payments for electricity and poor families.

Palestinian protesters throw stones at Israeli forces during a protest on the Israel-Gaza border, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on December 27, 2019. (Said Khatib / AFP via Getty Images)

The Israeli side did not cause any damage or injury to the incendiary bombs. But last week an Israeli military helicopter hit an alleged Hamas target in Gaza in response to the resumption of the launches.

The envoy of the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, called the renewed balloon launches “worried and regrettable” in a briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday. “These actions pose a risk to the civilian population,” he said.

Hamas organized weekly demonstrations along the fence over the past 20 months and demanded an end to the blockade.

The protests often became violent, including with the launch of hundreds of incendiary bombs that set fire to large parts of Israeli farmland. More than 200 Palestinians, mostly unarmed, were killed by Israeli fire during the marches and hundreds of others were seriously injured. Israel, using international allegations of excessive violence, has said it defends itself against attacks and attempts to cross the border.

At around 50 percent, Gaza’s unemployment rate is one of the world’s highest and most of the two million people rely on humanitarian assistance.