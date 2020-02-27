[israeli-challenger-gantz-performs-character-card-versus-netanyahu]



February 27, 2020

By Dan Williams and Stephen Farrell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Previous armed service main Benny Gantz portrays himself as a straight-shooter who will restore basic values to Israel if he wins ability in the country’s third election in considerably less than a 12 months.

Primary Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the man Gantz would like to oust in Monday’s election, when praised him as “an officer and a gentleman” when his government appointed him Chief of Team of the armed forces eight many years in the past.

The tone is extremely distinctive now.

Gantz, who sales opportunities the centrist Blue and White party, has been attacking Netanyahu’s character, largely around corruption fees facing Israel’s longest-serving leader, and the prime minister’s suitable-wing Likud social gathering has branded Gantz a weak leftist.

Netanyahu’s trial is set to begin on March 17, just two weeks soon after the election. Netanyahu, who at 70 is a decade more mature than Gantz, denies any wrongdoing, calling the investigation a witch-hunt.

“The gentleman billed with bribery, fraud and breach of have faith in has practically nothing to promote other than disseminated lies and slung mud,” Gantz tweeted about Netanyahu a 7 days right before the election. “Israel demands a full-time primary minister.”

But when Blue and White has talked up Gantz’s military services track record, Likud has sought to portray their opponent as comfortable on Iran and much too conciliatory towards the Palestinians.

Gayil Talshir, a Hebrew University political scientist, reported Israel even now appeared to be break up, reflecting the inconclusive outcome of elections in April and September past year in which neither get together could type a ruling coalition.

Blue and White led Likud in belief polls for weeks during this marketing campaign but current surveys have shown Likud pulling a bit in advance.

“The trial is super-important… the heart and remaining in Israel is going from Netanyahu,” Talshir explained. “But his (Netanyahu’s) individual foundation is rallying all-around Netanyahu.”

‘PROPER CONDUCT’

Tall and athletic, with a fondness for people singing and bike driving, Gantz was a consensus figure for Israelis when chief of the conscript armed forces in between 2011 and 2015.

But what he would do in energy is not totally very clear, as he has sent mixed messages.

He casts himself as more diplomatically accommodating than Netanyahu, urging redoubled initiatives to restart peace talks.

But whilst Palestinians may perhaps choose Gantz to Netanyahu, there is small fondness for him immediately after two wars in the Gaza Strip, a self-governing Palestinian enclave, though Gantz was in cost of the Israeli armed forces. About two,300 Palestinians have been killed in the combating.

He has also publicly embraced U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which was turned down outright by the Palestinians for what they see as pro-Israel bias.

Although Netanyahu holds rallies all around the nation exhorting his right-wing supporters to convert out, Gantz’s get together thinks some may possibly be persuaded to peel absent by a cross-partisan attractiveness to “proper perform.”

“Our polls point out that a appreciable amount of Likud supporters are not happy with the condition and are wavering,” Yoaz Hendel, a person of the party’s lawmakers, advised Reuters. “They are aspect of our focus.”

Gantz’s “Mr Clean” image took a knock past 7 days when law enforcement introduced an investigation into the carry out of a now-defunct protection consultancy that he chaired right after he remaining the military services.

Gantz is not a suspect in the scenario, but Netanyahu seized on it to check out to undermine his fewer professional opponent.

Gantz has also made occasional stumbles in campaign interviews, obtaining an interviewer’s title erroneous and stammering slightly although amassing his feelings.

Netanyahu has utilized these stumbles as ammunition to accuse Gantz as lacking the ability for swift imagining.

“So I do not communicate like you. Major deal,” Gantz responded brusquely all through a televised speech on Wednesday. “While you ended up having acting classes in New York, I was defending this country.”

