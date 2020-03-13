Israeli coronavirus crisis allows Netanyahu to take the initiative – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML3bf32e496e717ce9032e58a68cc4e49011%

% MINIFYHTML3bf32e496e717ce9032e58a68cc4e49012%

But the virus has demonstrated Mr. Netanyahu, after moving actively and resolutely to halt its proliferation, hijacking much of the country by ordering all foreigners to quarantine, exchanging ideas with foreign leaders for telephone and video conferences, and promising subsidies to stabilize economy

“For Netanyahu it is the crisis as always,” said Mitchell Barak, a Jerusalem-based political adviser and pollster. “People may say they are doing too much, but no one is saying they are not doing enough.” It is definitely raising political capital. “

% MINIFYHTML3bf32e496e717ce9032e58a68cc4e49013%% MINIFYHTML3bf32e496e717ce9032e58a68cc4e49014%

Critics have accused Mr Netanyahu of using the situation for political gain.

% MINIFYHTML3bf32e496e717ce9032e58a68cc4e49015%

% MINIFYHTML3bf32e496e717ce9032e58a68cc4e49016%

“Benjamin Netanyahu is shaking every ounce of political and propaganda benefit from the coronavirus into a time of uncertainty and anxiety about the future,” Yossi Verter, political columnist, wrote in the left-wing Haaretz newspaper on Friday. “This is your big moment.”

He added: “Your current unrestricted effort not only to manage the crisis, but to manage your RP is a clear indication of your intention to capitalize on the situation for your personal interests.”

After holding the March 2 election results too early, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and religious party bloc fell short, for the third time in the last 12 months, to garner enough electoral support to form a majority government.

Gantz hoped to be able to arm a minority government with the outside support of Arab parties. Those hopes have been dashed, but Gantz is still trying to secure enough recommendations to get the first opportunity to build a coalition.

For a while, Mr. Netanyahu had appeared almost depressed. Now, in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, he is at his element, issuing detailed health guidelines, even pulling out a crushed hangman to demonstrate good practice while presenting his opponents’ maneuvers after this election. month. like petty and partisan politics. So far, his tough content policies have earned him the credit of proving prophetic.