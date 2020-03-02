[israeli-exit-polls-exhibit-election-victory-within-just-netanyahu’s-grasp]



The benefits of the exit polls are demonstrated on a display at Benny Gantz’s Blue and White occasion headquarters, following Israel’s parliamentary election, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Victory in a cliffhanger Israeli election on Monday seemed to be within just Key Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s grasp, with exit polls displaying him just a person seat quick of a governing proper-wing bloc in parliament.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, responded to the projections by tweeting “Thank you” and a coronary heart emoji. He fought Israel’s 3rd election in considerably less than a calendar year below the cloud of corruption rates, which he denies.

The four-term prime minister, who heads the ideal-wing Likud social gathering, had unsuccessful to safe a governing majority in the legislature in elections held in April and September.

View polls in the closing days of campaigning experienced predicted additional deadlock. But polls broadcast by Israel’s 3 main television channels right after voting finished confirmed Likud pulling forward of the centrist Blue and White party led by previous basic Benny Gantz.

All three exit polls gave Likud and like-minded events 60 of parliament’s 120-seats, just a single quick of a majority. During the marketing campaign, proper-wing and spiritual parties had pledged to join a Likud-led coalition government.

Genuine final results, which have differed in the previous from exit polls, will be launched on Tuesday.

(Crafting by Jeffrey Heller Modifying by Dan Williams)