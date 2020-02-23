[israeli-fire-kills-palestinian-seeking-to-plant-bomb-at-gaza-border:-israeli-armed-service]



FILE Picture: A Palestinian, who was hurt at the Israel-Gaza border, gestures as he is introduced into a healthcare facility in the southern Gaza Strip February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

GAZA (Reuters) – Israeli forces killed a Palestinian making an attempt to plant explosives in close proximity to Israel’s border safety fence with the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Israeli armed service stated.

The Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad reported the gentleman was 1 of its users, but it did not disclose what he was accomplishing in the area.

In a statement, the Israeli military services explained soldiers opened fireplace at two Palestinians positioning an explosive device up coming to the fence in the Hamas Islamist-operate enclave.

It explained one of the guys was killed and a armed service bulldozer taken out his system.

Witnesses and health and fitness officers mentioned two other Palestinians had been wounded by Israeli gunfire directed at a group of individuals that experienced approached the place and tried using to get better the overall body.

Video clip footage shot by a Gaza photographer and posted on social media showed what appeared to be a lifeless figure dangling from the mechanical arm of the bulldozer, which was escorted by an Israeli tank.

