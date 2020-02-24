[israeli-jets-strike-islamic-jihad-targets-in-syria-and-gaza:-israeli-navy]



FILE Picture: A Palestinian, who was wounded at the Israel-Gaza border, gestures as he is brought into a healthcare facility in the southern Gaza Strip February 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

February 24, 2020

By Ari Rabinovitch and Nidal al-Mughrabi

JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) – Israeli fighter jets launched air strikes on suspected Islamic Jihad positions in Syria, the Israeli military services mentioned on Monday, following the militant team and Israel exchanged rockets and air strikes around Gaza.

An Israeli army assertion claimed its forces had “struck Islamic Jihad terror targets south of Damascus” in addition to “dozens” of Islamic Jihad targets during the Gaza Strip.

The air strike in the Adeliyah area outdoors Damascus focused what the Israeli army called “a hub of Islamic Jihad’s action in Syria,” which include the investigate and advancement of weapons.

The Israeli announcement came shortly right after Syrian point out media claimed its air defenses experienced intercepted “hostile targets” more than the Syrian funds, Damascus.

The strike escalated the hottest round of hostilities, which began all-around dawn on Sunday, when, Israel claimed, its troops killed an Islamic Jihad member who was making an attempt to plant explosives near Israel’s border fence with the Gaza Strip.

Video footage shot by a Gaza photographer and commonly posted on social media confirmed what appeared to be the lifeless overall body of an Islamic Jihad militant dangling from an Israeli armed forces bulldozer as it eliminated the corpse.

Palestinian wellness officials and other onlookers reported two other Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli gunfire directed at a group of individuals who experienced approached the location and experimented with to get better the overall body.

The images induced an uproar in Gaza, with numerous social media commentators calling for retaliation.

Islamic Jihad fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Israel, environment off air-raid sirens in communities these types of as Ashkelon. Israel hit back again with a sequence of air strikes in Gaza.

The rockets sent citizens of southern Israel operating for shelters. Some of the rocket hearth was intercepted by Israeli aerial missile defenses, and there had been no reports of any Israelis hurt.

The Israeli armed forces said that between the “dozens” of targets struck in Gaza ended up underground infrastructure and compounds in Rafah that experienced been applied to retail store raw content employed for production rockets.

Shortly ahead of midnight on Sunday, the Syrian condition news company SANA quoted a military services source expressing that Israeli planes experienced entered Syrian airspace and focused locations close to Damascus with a wave of guided missiles.

Syrian state-operate al-Ikhbariya Television set aired footage of what it said were explosions set off in the Damascus evening sky by the air defenses process taking pictures down missiles.

The Syrian armed service supply reported most missiles were ruined just before reaching their targets and that the aftermath of the strike was becoming examined.

Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes in opposition to targets in Syria in latest many years.

In November, Islamic Jihad reported Israel experienced targeted the property of a single of its officers in Damascus, killing a person of his sons.

(Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi in Gaza, Kinda Makieh in Damascus and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem Editing by Peter Cooney)