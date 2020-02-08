Israeli tanks fire at two Hamas military sites after rockets are fired from Gaza

February 8 (UPI) – Israeli tanks fired on two Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, which the Israeli army described as retaliation for a missile fired from Gaza at Israel.

Reports diverge on whether official sirens or cell phone alarms sounded when the missiles fell. However, all sources reported that the missiles did not cause losses.

“It looks like the rocket fell in the open. Nobody was injured and there was no damage to property,” said the regional council.

There are various reports of whether the missile triggered sirens in the area. The Israeli armed forces reported to Israel at the time that only cell phone alarms and Haaretz were triggered.

Shortly after the missile fell, the Israeli armed forces said it retaliated for the missile launch by shooting at Hamas posts in Gaza.

“IDF tanks recently hit two military positions of the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip. The strike was in response to the missile that had previously been fired at Israel,” said the IDF.

The exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian factions – including missiles and balloons – in the Gaza Strip has increased since the publication of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan on January 28.

The plan provides for Israel to cede part of its territory to Palestine, but also to a demilitarized Palestinian state.

It was developed through negotiations between the U.S. and Israel without Palestinian influence, which sparked protests and prompted the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas to cut ties with the U.S. and Israel after the plan was released.