israel’s-benjamin-netanyahu-pledges-‘immediate’-annexation-measures-if-re-elected

JERUSALEM – A day ahead of Israel’s 3rd election in a year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Sunday that if re-elected he would annex swathes of the occupied West Lender within weeks.

In an job interview with Israeli community radio, Netanyahu explained annexation of the Jordan Valley and other components of the West Financial institution was his top priority among the “four main fast missions.”

“That will transpire inside months, two months at the most, I hope,” he reported in the interview aired 24 hrs before polls have been scheduled to open up.

“The joint U.S.-Israeli mapping committee started off get the job done a 7 days back,” he included.

US President Donald Trump’s broadly-criticized Middle East peace plan, unveiled in late January, gave the Jewish state a inexperienced light-weight to annex the area and proposed a committee to set out the correct borders of the territory to be annexed.

Netanyahu shown his other priorities as signing an “historic” protection treaty with the United States, Israel’s vital ally, and “eradicating the Iranian risk,” without elaborating on his system for Tehran.

He has regularly pledged to halt the Islamic republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon and has not ruled out the use of pressure.

He has also acted to roll back again Iranian and allied forces energetic in neighboring Syria.

Israel routinely fires missiles at what it says are Iranian targets in Syria, in which elite Iranian forces and allied militia play a vital job in the country’s conflict.

Netanyahu on Sunday reported that his fourth “immediate” intention if he wins an additional expression — inspite of dealing with trial on several corruption fees — would be key financial reform to bring down Israel’s high price of dwelling.

Just after inconclusive elections in April and September, latest impression polls put the right-wing Netanyahu and his centrist rival Benny Gantz neck and neck in Monday’s vote.