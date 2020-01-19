Israel’s defense begins by laying sensors that detect the digging of tunnels

January 19 (UPI) – Israel has begun installing “sophisticated” underground sensors along the northern border with Lebanon to discover new underground tunnels, the Israeli defense forces said on Sunday.

“These sensors will identify and prevent the underground construction of attack tunnels in Israel by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon,” the Israel Defense Forces posted on Twitter.

A year ago, the Israeli military discovered and destroyed six tunnels dug by the Hezbollah terrorist group as part of Operation Northern Shield.

“The installation of this system is a preventive infrastructure step that is not based on new knowledge,” the military said in a Times of Israel report.

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, IDF spokesman, said the new technology had been declared operational after a series of tests.

On Sunday morning, the IDF began digging the holes to install the detection system that records acoustic and seismic data. The exact number and position of the sensors has not been released, but will be determined based on information, budget and situation needs, said IDF spokeswoman Brig. General Hidai Zilberman said.

The first sensors will be installed near the municipality of Misgav Am in northern Galilee.

“This is an action that will be seen and heard on our territory as well as on the Lebanese side – we want to prevent a misjudgment,” said Zilberman.

No reinforcement of the troops is part of the project, said Zilberman.

According to Conricus, the military has informed the United Nations interim peacekeeping force in Lebanon and the local Israeli community of their plans to install these sensors along the so-called Blue Line. This is an unofficial, but generally recognized, border between Israel and Lebanon.

The border has not seen any significant fighting since the end of the Hezbollah war in 2006.

“IDF troops will continue to carry out their defense mission and operate around the clock to safeguard the sovereignty of the State of Israel and protect its citizens,” the Jerusalem Post said.