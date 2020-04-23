Israel’s plans for the occupied West Bank would violate international law: the EU

The European Union on Thursday launched a warning against the intent of the incoming Israeli government to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, stating that such a move “would constitute a serious violation of international law”.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the 27-member bloc does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian territory and “will continue to monitor the situation and its wider implications closely and act accordingly.”

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz signed a coalition agreement in three elections over the past 13 months that includes a clause to advance plans to annex parts of the West Bank, including settlements Israelis, starting July 1.

Netanyahu’s pro-settler base is eager to move forward with the annexation while the friendly administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is in charge. Netanyahu also faces an impending corruption process with accusations that he denies strenuously.

The long-awaited White House Middle East plan, presented earlier this year, plans to leave parts of the West Bank under permanent control of Israel. The Palestinians rejected the plan as partisan.

Following a political agreement in 2006 #Israel, The EU stands ready to strengthen close cooperation with the new government in the fight against coronavirus. The EU position on the status of the occupied territories has not changed. The situation will be carefully monitored and the EU will act accordingly https://t.co/1kSbxDIecA

– @ JosepBorrellF

Israel issues refutation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said: “As for the annexation of the West Bank, the Israelis will ultimately make those decisions. This is an Israeli decision. And we will work closely with them to share with them our views of this in a private setting. “

Israel captured the West Bank during the 1967 Middle East war. Since then, over 700,000 Israelis have moved to settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Most of the international community considers settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law and constitutes an obstacle to a two-state solution to the conflict.

Palestinians seek the entire West Bank and East Jerusalem as part of an independent state. The annexation of settlements in the West Bank would infuriate Palestinians and Arab neighbors of Israel, eliminating any persistent hope of establishing a viable Palestinian state.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded to the EU with a statement that deplores that Borrell “opts to see relations between Israel and the European Union” exclusively through the “status of the territories”.

The Netanyahu-Gantz agreement stipulates that any Israeli action would need US support and must take into account Israel’s peace treaties with neighboring Jordan and Egypt.

Over 200 former senior officers from the Israeli and Mossad defense forces begged Gantz in a public letter earlier this month not to sign a unilateral annexation, incorrectly defining it in a pandemic period, with “the potential to trigger a serious conflagration”.

“Such unilateral measures would jeopardize the peace treaty and security cooperation with Jordan, coordination with Palestinian security forces and the very Jewish character of the state,” they wrote.

Israel reported nearly 14,600 COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths. Restrictions imposed on public life to stem the spread of the virus have forced many Israeli companies to shut down and have sent unemployment above 26%.